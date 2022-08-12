Nintendo is so vague when it launches Kirby’s Dream Buffet again in a month that your game really isn’t the only one confused about some aspect of the game. Fortunately, today’s trailer clarifies some issues.

The three-minute trailer below does a good job of explaining pretty much everything you should know about Kirby’s Dream Buffet, including its launch on Nintendo Switch on August 17. In terms of gameplay, it’s more like Mario Party and Fall Guys than I initially thought, as the competition is only a third of the experience. There are also two mini-games: one with the goal of collecting as many strawberries as possible while bumping through a small arena with three other Kirbys, and another called Battle Royale, where you try to eliminate your competitors to get theirs food. That’s because the ultimate goal is to be the biggest Kirby.

We also get a better look at some of the copy food skills, including the ability to turn Kirby into a tornado that sucks in every nearby strawberry, and a jelly type that lets you pass obstacles.

Finally, the trailer shows off some customization options, as we were able to change Kirby’s color and hat, as well as the appearance of the starting platform and the cake waiting for the game to end. It doesn’t even look like these will be as focused on microtransactions as initially feared, as Nintendo has confirmed that the game won’t be free to play. Instead, we’ll have to pay £13.49 when Kirby’s Dream Buffet launches on Wednesday.