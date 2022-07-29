With the advancement of generations, more and more new manufacturers and brands have entered the ranks of power supplies. Kiss Quiet, which is going to be unpacked today, is also one of them. The Kiss Quiet MEGA B series power supply has a total of four wattages, respectively. Available in 550W, 650W, 750W, and 850W models, the MEGA B series power supplies have passed the 80 Plus Bronze conversion rate certification, adopted Japanese capacitors and a five-year warranty.

MEGA B 650W 550W Specifications:

Specification: ATX 12V / EPS 12V

Input voltage: 100V~240V

Input current: 3.5-7A

Input frequency: 50-60 Hz

Output wattage: 550W, 650W

Dimensions: 140(L) x 150(W) x 86(H) mm

Fan size: 120mm

80 PLUS Certification: 80 PLUS Bronze

Power cable: straight out

Warranty: 5 years

Kiss Quiet MEGA B 650W, 550W Power Out of the Box

Kiss Quiet MEGA B is certified for 80 Plus Bronze conversion rate at 85% on-board, and >0.5W in standby mode Complies with EU Erp 2013 Lot 6 energy specification, passes ATX V2.52, EPS 2.92 and intel DSG 1.4 standards, box The front of the package is marked with the 80 PLUS BRONZE bronze medal and the product features of a five-year warranty. The Japanese capacitors marked in the upper right corner indicate that all Japanese capacitors are used inside.

∆ 80 Plus Bronze Conversion Rate Certified on the front of the box, along with a five-year warranty.

∆ The number of cable connectors, voltage input/output specifications, and various certification marks on the back of the box.

∆ There are multi-language product features on the side of the outer box, and traditional Chinese is available for viewing.

Kiss Quiet MEGA B 650W 550W Both are straight-out power cables, all cables are designed with flat black cables, it is more friendly to install the entire cable in some cases with less space for the entire cable. The measurement of the power supply body is 140 (length) x 150(W) x 86(H) mm, MEGA B 650W 550W The air intake is dissipated by a 12cm hydraulic bearing fan with a speed of 900~1700 rpm, and the rear air outlet adopts a large-area honeycomb mesh design for heat dissipation. There is no smart stop function or is the relevant switch.

The label next to the power supply is printed with the Kiss Quiet LOGO, power supply model, input voltage/current/frequency, and maximum output current/power, 80 Plus Bronze certification, manufacturer, and more.

∆ The dimensions of the power supply body are 140(L) x 150(W) x 86(H) mm.

∆ The wire rod is designed with straight-out, and the wire rod is all flat wire design, which is convenient for the whole line planning.

∆ Voltage/current/frequency, etc. related labels located on the side of the 650W power supply.

∆ 12cm size hydraulic bearing fan, 900~1700 rpm.

∆ The power outlet is designed with a large area of ​​honeycomb mesh.

The power cable part of the two power supplies are black flat design, providing a set of ATX 20+4 Pin connectors, two sets of graphics card PCIE connectors use a Y-shaped double-head design, 650W provides two sets of 6+2 Pin and 550W provides one Group 6+2 Pin One group of 6 Pin, CPU connector 650W provides two groups of 4+4 Pin 550W only one group.

The SATA cable has six right-angle connectors and three cables, two of which are powered by the Molex 4 Pin, and one is powered by the floppy disk drive. This connector is quite rare today in 2022. The author is relatively young. This is the first time I’ve seen this connector on a power supply.

∆ A set of ATX 20+4 Pin connector cables has a total length of 60cm.

∆ Two sets of y-shaped dual-head PCIE connectors for graphics cards, 650W provides two sets of 6+2 Pins.

∆ 550W provides a set of 6+2 Pin and a set of 6 Pin, and the total length of the wire connector is 50+15cm.

∆ The CPU power supply 650W provides two sets of 4+4 Pins, and the total length of the connector wires is 65+15cm.

∆ CPU power supply 550W A set of 4+4 Pins is provided, and the total length of the connector wire is 65cm.

∆ The end of the two SATA power supply cables is powered by a large 4 Pin, and the length of the connector cable is 50+15+15cm.

∆ A SATA power supply cable at the end provides power for the floppy disk drive, and is provided for the 3.5-inch disk drive. The length of the connector cable is 50+15+15cm.

Kiss Quiet MEGA B 650W Burn-in Test

Since the Kiss Quiet MEGA B at hand is only 650W at most, facing the high power consumption of the RTX 30 series, I chose the more secure ASUS TUF RTX 3060, and the processor chose the 12th generation Intel Core i7-12700K for the test, and the software uses OCCT AVX and AIDA64 FPU + FurMark double-bake two kinds of stress tests, the data is checked and recorded by HWiNFO 64, and there will be a 1~3% deviation value when using software monitoring. The data is for reference only.

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700K

Motherboard: ASRock Z690 Taichi

Graphics Card: ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3060 O12G

Cooler: Fractal Design Celsius+ S36 Prisma

Power Supply: Kiss Quiet MEGA B 650W

In OCCT AVX mode, the load stress test is performed on the processor and the graphics card at the same time. After 30 minutes of stress test, the built-in monitoring software is used to view the data. First, the +12V is maintained between the maximum 12.480V and the minimum 11.520V. Then the +5V is maintained at a maximum of 5.140V ~ a minimum of 5.060V.

∆ OCCT Software stress testing, data collected during testing.

Next, I use AIDA64 FPU + FurMark double-bake stress test, which is often used to test processor and graphics card, stability and temperature, and also use HWiNFO 64 to view and record data.

According to the data received after 30 minutes of testing, the +12V is maintained at a minimum of 11.520V ~ a maximum of 12.480V, and the +5V is maintained at a minimum of 5.060V ~ a maximum of 5.140V.

∆ AIDA64 FPU + FurMark software stress test, and data collected during testing.

Summarize

The 650W and 550W power supplies of the Kiss Quiet MEGA B series are designed and positioned to be more suitable for entry-level game consoles or desktop PCs for office use. The power consumption of cards is getting higher and higher, and such wattages are gradually being classified as entry-level configurations.

The design of the all-flat wire can provide a friendly whole-line experience in a case with a shallow space for the whole line, and the power supply interface also meets the required number of wattage configuration, so there will be no shortage of things. Just right.