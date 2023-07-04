Kita planned a rest room for “sexual games” – that’s what experts say

“Each child decides for himself whether and with whom he wants to play physical and sexual games.” This questionable-sounding sentence comes from a letter to the parents of a day-care center run by the Arbeiterwohlfahrt (Awo) in Hanover. This was initially reported by the “Bild” newspaper. In the letter, the day care center informed about the planned establishment of a so-called “body exploration room”. The children should have the chance to explore their own bodies and those of other children.

The publication of the letter, which, in addition to the part mentioned above, also contained ominous rulese “No child puts something in another child’s body openings (bottom, vulva, mouth, nose, ear) or licks the body of another child” contains, caused horror among many parents. “This is by far the most disgusting thing I’ve ever read,” quotes the “Bild” parent from a chat group.

Now the state youth welfare office stopped the project. According to the authority, the educational concept in this form endangers the well-being of the child and does not last, said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Education in the state capital on Saturday.

According to the CEO of the Awo Region Hannover, the parents’ letter from the daycare center had not been coordinated and approved with the Awo’s specialist advice. Communication apparently failed. The impression given by the head of the day-care center that the Ministry of Education is asking for “body exploration rooms” is also wrong.

But how do experts see this situation? Should children start exploring their own bodies – and those of others – at such an early age? And what kind of education is needed for this? FOCUS online asked Katja Wollmer, the consultant for sexual education at the pro familia federal association.

Expert: Retreat spaces for children are important

“There are definitely complex, different pedagogical concepts for the design of child-friendly learning and experience spaces,” emphasizes the expert at first. The focus is always on the well-being of your child. Their needs must be taken seriously. “Retreat rooms, cozy corners and adult-free zones are fundamentally important and positively beneficial for the development of children,” Wollmer continues. This also applies, for example, to whether there is a “Do not disturb” sign in your own children’s room. Or if the child builds a castle out of blankets and pillows. “Even at home, parents know the children’s desire for temporary retreats, to relax or to play undisturbed with friends – or to play, read or paint with great focus alone.”

This stimulates creativity. And: Role-playing games take place here too. “The cave becomes a kennel or parental roles are imitated. You can also explore your own body here. Or the bodies of siblings or girlfriends.”

The expert refers to paragraph 45 of SGB VIII. It is even regulated by law that day-care centers have a kind of protection concept of the protection concepts that have been mandatory since 2021 and when considering the sex education concept, which are part of the protection concepts, are discussed in child and youth welfare facilities.”

Distinction between childhood and adult sexuality

Accordingly, not only the parents, but also daycare professionals are to be understood as caregivers who talk to children about topics such as feelings, love and the body. However, one big point is important here – and it is also lost in the current debate: the distinction between child and adult sexuality. This confusion may lead to the severe criticism of many parents.

“Adult sexuality is learned, the childlike, egocentric feel-good factor without rules and with less shame comes naturally,” explains Wollmer. “Adults should not look at the development of children through adult glasses, which, with their penetration and couple sexuality perspective, do not meet the needs of the childhood phase at all.”

Childhood Sexuality:

curious, playful, spontaneous, impulse-driven not (yet) geared towards future actions, all parts of the body are equal, experience your own body with all your senses egocentrically, completely with yourself and your own well-being, desire for closeness and security, cuddling and hugging, satisfying curiosity, impartiality, norms and rules and limits are not or hardly conscious Sexual acts are not consciously perceived as “sexuality” Alone: ​​masturbation in the sense of creating pleasant feelings of the body With others: “doctor games” in the sense of looking at, comparing, feeling or “role playing” accordingly one’s own (nuclear) family, often as processing of experiences

Adult Sexuality:

Targeted, deliberately moving from arousal to relaxation and satisfaction Oriented more towards genital sexuality and often also penetration Relationship-oriented, partnership-based intimacy Desire for closeness and security, aimed at arousal and satisfaction Intentional, self-consciousness, shame and taboos are known, limits and dangers are known conscious reference to “sexuality” tenderness, masturbation and sexual intercourse mostly relationship-oriented

Wollmer summarizes: “Children follow a good feeling, with themselves and only for themselves, with their whole body and with all their senses, little oriented towards shame or according to social rules.”

Child protection expert: “strange”

Child protection expert Jörg Maywald sees the project somewhat more critically. When it comes to so-called body exploration games in daycare centers, it’s always about carefully accompanying children’s body curiosity, Maywald told the “Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung” on Tuesday. “I would find it strange to set up a separate room for this.”

Maywald said: “What shouldn’t be the focus are ideas that adults have about sexuality.” All children are curious about their bodies, but it can only be about accompanying them with rules from an educational perspective. Daycare centers would have to ensure that there were no border crossings or assaults among children.

The expert emphasized: “Body exploration and sexual education in the day-care center do not have to take place solely through touch. You can also use picture books, for example.”

How parents should talk to children about sex

“Talking to children about human sexuality begins at birth,” emphasizes the expert. It also means talking about body parts like fingers and penis, different looks in people, own good and bad feelings and how to deal with them. Likewise the reflection of the role behavior of female and male persons.

According to Wollmers, helpful tips on how you, as parents, can best talk to your children about sexuality – and which professionals can also use as a guide – can be found in the book “Enlightenment from the Beginning” by Christiane Kolb.

The pro-familia expert added:

The younger the child, the more general an explanation should be. Use of age-appropriate, simple words and descriptions. Explanations should be truthful. Contextualize and explain desired behavior, don’t just stop undesired behavior with a “no”. If you feel overwhelmed or uncertain, remain honest and, if necessary, explain that you need to think again. The follow-up remains important: come back to it the same day or the next. Explain “sex words” introduced by the child calmly and appropriately for their age, explain the evaluation (e.g. hurtful or insulting, wanted or unwanted). An own attitude as an adult caregiver should always be possible or made available, because explanations that come “too late” could be conveyed or evaluated by peers in the environment if topics are taboo at home. Outlook: In addition to preventing violence, enlightened young people are more successful in contraceptive behavior and will hopefully become sexually self-determined and content adults.

You can also find more information on sexual and reproductive rights, sexual health and intimate citizenship in the “Standards for sex education in Europe” from the BZgA and WHO.

