Kitchen garden in August: You should do that!

At this time of year, the garden is blooming and thriving in abundance. There is a lot of work to be done in the garden in August. But what should you harvest, care for, plant and sow in the kitchen garden in August?

Now, in the last full month of summer, you can enjoy your garden at its peak. Now is also the time to think about the coming fall and winter so they can make plans for their outdoor spaces. These garden tips will help you with kitchen garden care!

Kitchen garden in August – take care of herbs

How should you take care of your herb garden?

Cut back herbs

Herbs are the trending plant of the moment, and with good reason. They can be used to flavor meat or as a cocktail garnish. Herbs like chives, mint, and parsley that are starting to become woody should be cut back. This allows a constant supply of leaves to be grown throughout the summer.

Perennial herbs like oregano and thyme don’t need to be replanted every year because they grow back from their original roots. A pruning in August, just before the winter months, will help them grow to withstand the cold.

Divide and multiply peppermint

In regions with temperate winters, peppermint can be divided and propagated until the end of August. For best results, plant them in a new location every three years. Make sure the new plants are healthy and free of diseases like peppermint rust before replanting.

Herbs like rosemary and sage can also now be easily propagated from cuttings.

What to do in the orchard

This is what you should do in the orchard in August!

Kitchen garden in August – harvest fruit and prune fruit trees

Cherries, plums, peaches, nectarines, apricots, plums

It is the best time to pick cherries, plums, peaches, nectarines, plums and apricots. In order for well-developed fruit trees to recover from the big harvest, they should be pruned and their branches supported.

Black currants, raspberries

Blackcurrants need to be cut back by a third, while raspberry plants that have already borne fruit should be cut down to the ground.

The taste of fruit harvested in the middle of the day is incomparable. However, it is best consumed immediately as it cannot be stored. Apples and pears are best preserved if picked first thing in the morning. Make sure, however, that the skin is no longer damp before harvesting. The optimal temperature range for storing apples at home is between two and five degrees Celsius. So put your apples in the fridge if you want them to last as long as possible. Cool, damp rooms are ideal for storing larger quantities. It is best to pick the fruit one at a time, because not all apples and pears are ripe at the same time.

Wait until the blackberries are fully ripe, usually a few days after they have turned completely black, before picking them. In addition, the vitamin-rich berries should be slightly mushy and separable at the time of harvest. Blackberries do not ripen after harvest. After picking the blackberries, cut back the shoots that have already borne fruit.

The months of June to September are the best time to harvest melons. Only when the fruits are fully ripe should they be harvested. Only then does the full, unmistakable scent of melon unfold. You can tell whether a melon is ripe not only by the pleasant aroma, but also by the fine cracks near the base of the stalk.

Strawberries do well if some seedlings are planted in the ground now. Also, reduce the likelihood of pests and diseases by cleaning up the area around the strawberry bushes and removing the old straw.

Fertilize fruit plants

Keep your container crop plants healthy and productive by regularly feeding them a potassium-rich liquid feed.

Don’t forget to feed your lemon tree (and other citrus fruits) with a citrus fertilizer throughout the summer.

Maintaining the vegetable garden and preparing it for next year

What is ripe now and what can you still grow?

Harvesting, planting and sowing vegetables

Winterzwiebel, Lauchzwiebel

Planting spring onions or spring onions now can give you a head start on next year’s vegetable harvest. They need time to establish themselves before the cold of winter sets in. Therefore, it is advisable to plant them in the first half of August. The sweet, mild onions are then ready for harvest in the spring.

Many seeds can still be planted in August. The vitamin-rich lamb’s lettuce is particularly delicious in autumn. Lamb’s lettuce for the autumn harvest can be planted until about the middle of the month. Spray the seeds with a jet of water after pressing them down well with a board. The soil later has less opportunity to penetrate the lettuce.

Mid-August is the latest you can plant winter radishes for a fall harvest. You can sow radishes in your own bed or between rows of other vegetables until the end of August, as they develop quickly.

You can sow autumn spinach for a harvest in September by mid-August at the latest. The distance between the rows is 25 cm. Ensure optimum soil moisture.

The last opportunity to plant Swiss chard is early – mid August. Prepare the bed by loosening the leaves and keeping them moist.

As soon as the leaves start to yellow and die back, you can start harvesting the potatoes. Burlap sacks are ideal for storing potatoes as they keep out the light while allowing air to circulate.

What can you sow?

Chinese cabbage, winter radish, pak choi, spring lettuce, spring onions, winter lettuce, winter purslane, dandelion, bittercress, cumin, cauliflower, radicchio, dill, arugula, kohlrabi, white cabbage, chives and savoy cabbage.

What to plant in August

You can plant these seedlings – winter leek, kohlrabi, endive, Chinese cabbage, fennel.

What can you harvest in August?

Cucumbers, aubergines, early cabbage varieties, zucchini, beetroot, chard, peppers, summer salads, beans and carrots.

Fertilize the plants in your vegetable garden

Cucumbers, artichokes, peppers, zucchini, eggplant, pumpkins

Cucumbers, artichokes, zucchini, aubergines and pumpkins need to be fertilized in August. Because they need food to form more flowers and fruits. Once pepper, cucumber, and eggplant fruits appear, fertilize the plants with a high-potassium fertilizer.

Regular watering and feeding with tomato fertilizer will ensure the best cobs in your corn plants.

Remove the lower leaves of tomato plants and continue feeding them tomato food to promote healthy air circulation and reduce the risk of disease. Tomato plants can be encouraged to bear more fruit by snipping off the tops.

What to do in the event of a pest infestation?

Homemade, herbal preparations can provide effective relief in the event of a pest infestation. Pests and diseases such as thrips, aphids, spider mites, whitefly and powdery mildew thrive in the warm summer weather. With the following planting and care tips, you can ensure that these pests are completely eradicated:

Arrange your plants so that air can circulate freely between them. Avoid watering during the day or when the temperature is high. Add compost before planting or fertilize regularly to give the plant the nutrients it needs to thrive. Pests can be contained in a smaller area if you place the plants strategically – choose the right neighboring plants.

The collection of rainwater for later use

Do not water the plants every day, only when they need it. Deep watering can keep plants alive for up to 14 days, while light watering can encourage weed and surface root growth. All this increases the stress on the plants. Placing a rain barrel in your garden allows you to take advantage of the summer rains and keep your plants healthy and vigorous.

In August, many tasks should be completed in the garden: But this way you will achieve a rich harvest!

