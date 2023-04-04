The terrible accident of Sofian Kiyine, who wore the shirts of Chievo, Salernitana and Venice in Italy (56 appearances in Serie A and one goal), went around the world. It happened on Thursday 30 March. The Belgian midfielder (Moroccan father, Italian mother: triple passport), today at OH Leuven, while returning from training, lost control of his car (it splashed into the road at high speed) at a roundabout and ended up against the wall of a gymnasium after taking off, taking off in the area. It could have been a tragedy: some kids were training in the facility. In fact, the youth basketball team of the Alliance Flemalle was in the throes of a training session.

«Just three minutes before there were 10 people», the words of a local executive to Sudinfo.be. A situation later confirmed by the CEO of Kiyine’s team on the club’s official channel: «Sofian was very lucky. We realize that it could have ended much worse. At the time of the incident, there were children in the building whose basketball practice had just finished. It could have been a disaster.”