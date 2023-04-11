KLAFS GmbH

Spring is the most beautiful time of the year! It becomes milder, everything blooms and awakens to new life. But while some enjoy, those allergic to pollen suffer from a runny, itchy nose, constant sneezing and watery eyes. KLAFS – world market leader for saunas – has a completely natural method ready for this that can provide relief: dry salt inhalation with Microsalt SaltProX.

Breathe deeply like at the sea

Anyone who has ever taken a long walk along the beach knows the soothing feeling of taking a deep breath with a fresh breeze and the taste of salt on your lips. The reason is fine salt particles in the air. With its patented Microsalt SaltProX, KLAFS makes it possible to bring the health-promoting microclimate into your own four walls with dry salt mist. Anyone who converts their sauna or infrared cabin into a salt inhalation room by adding a Microsalt SaltProX will benefit from the positive effect on the respiratory tract and lungs. Because the so-called bracing climate demonstrably cleans the respiratory tract and has an anti-inflammatory and disinfecting effect. The soothing warmth of the sauna also alleviates the symptoms of allergic asthma because it relaxes the cramped muscles in the deep branches of the bronchi. Finally breathe freely again!

Ideal for allergy sufferers

Thanks to the combination of salt and the latest technology developed by KLAFS, the sauna expert has developed an effective and at the same time practical salt inhalation device that distributes particularly fine salt aerosols of the best quality in every KLAFS heat cabin, which can penetrate deep into the respiratory tract. With over 99 percent sodium chloride, the natural rock salt used for the Microsalt application has the highest degree of purity found in nature and not only cleans the airways down to the finest alveoli, but also strengthens the immune system with regular use. Dry salt mist has strong moisture-binding properties. Stuck secretions such as dust and pollen in the respiratory tract can be loosened more easily and the swelling of the mucous membranes is reduced. The lungs are cleaned in the truest sense of the word. With the Microsalt SaltProX, allergy sufferers in particular have the ideal companion at their side during the hay fever period. And since allergy sufferers often have to struggle with skin problems, the application is doubly effective: Because the salt spray revitalizes and cleanses the skin – the largest human organ – which can also support the healing process of various skin diseases. It is not for nothing that people have been using salt as a natural health source for prevention and healing for thousands of years.

Fine salt aerosol through patented shredding technology

The crushing technology patented by KLAFS and not visible enables health-promoting use: the friction of the individual salt crystals grinds them very finely and also causes them to be negatively charged (triboelectric effect). The resulting ionization of the individual salt particles promotes the spread in the room and also helps to clean the air with which the respiratory tract and skin are constantly in contact. The practicality of Microsalt SaltProX is also worth mentioning: Thanks to wireless battery operation, the device can be used flexibly and even fits in hand luggage. Regular sauna use can therefore be a completely natural method for allergy sufferers to relax and enjoy spring again – whether walking through green meadows or taking a sauna bath. Farewell to hay fever!

