Klinicom Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3816/2023 of 06.14.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3320/2023 proposed by Klinicom Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations Between State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento E, and against Emilia Romagna Region, Region Piedmont and the Autonomous Province of Bolzano.

Attachments:

Klinicom srl c Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR of Lazio Sez III Quater n 3816 of 14062023.zip (ZIP 484.6 Kb)

