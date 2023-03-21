Bielefeld – Yesterday, Monday, the breast center of the Bielefeld Clinic invited to an event entitled “Breast cancer… and what next?!” More than a hundred women attended the event at the Mitte Clinic to find out about various aspects of breast cancer. private lecturer dr medical Sebastian Wojcinski, Head Physician of the Breast Center, chaired the evening and presented the various tasks of the Breast Center. Other experts, Breast Care Nurse Lidia Henschel, Social Worker Daniela König and Psycho-oncologist Kristin Schwengel, spoke about the topics that concern breast cancer patients. They also gave helpful information about who is available for all medical and psychosocial questions after the stay in the clinic. Christa Steinhoff-Kemper from the self-help contact point in Bielefeld and Elke Anderson-Kastrup from the self-help group “Yes to Life” then presented in an interview what self-help groups can do in addition to medical treatment and how important they can be in overcoming the disease. At the end of the event there was also a lively exchange among the women present. A new self-help group for women with breast cancer will be founded in April, and there will also be further information events at the breast center.