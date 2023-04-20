Klinikum Bielefeld opens center for robot-assisted surgery OWL

Klinikum Bielefeld gem. GmbH

Bielefeld (ots)

The Bielefeld Clinic has opened a modern center for robot-assisted surgery, in which the robot-assisted surgery systems called “Da Vinci” and MAKO© play an important role in the areas of soft tissue and bone surgery. Robot-assisted surgery is one of the most modern developments in the field of minimally invasive surgery and offers numerous advantages for patients and surgeons.

In surgery, robots have increasingly become important assistants in complex, minimally invasive procedures. The robots serve as an extended arm for the surgeons and enable the highest level of precision and maximum visual accuracy. The MAKO© robot arm has been used in the orthopedic clinic of the Bielefeld – Mitte clinic since 2018 and now has a “colleague” with the Da Vinci robot, which is one of the most modern operating systems in Europe. The Klinikum Bielefeld is the only hospital in East Westphalia that carries out both soft tissue and bone surgery with robot assistance. The Bielefeld Clinic invested 10 million euros in equipping the center for robot-assisted surgery.

Of this, 5.5 million euros flowed into the construction and equipping of two new operating rooms, one of which is reserved for the Da Vinci robot. Panes of glass also allow inspection during an operation: “This is particularly relevant with regard to our university assignment,” says Ackermann. Through the panes, students of the medical faculty of the University of Bielefeld, who spend part of their practical phases at the Bielefeld Clinic, have the opportunity to follow the operation without being directly in the operating room. “In the future, a camera will enable us to transmit operations directly into the lecture hall,” the managing director continues.

“We are proud to offer our patients the latest technologies and the best possible medical care. The founding of the Center for Robot-Assisted Surgery OWL is another important step into the future as a university hospital,” says Michael Ackermann, Managing Director of Klinikum Bielefeld. “Nowadays, the OR of a university hospital would be unimaginable without robotics,” says Dr. Daniel Valdivia, Chief Physician of the Clinic for Thoracic Surgery and Head of the Center for Robot-Assisted Surgery OWL. “With the support of robots like the Da Vinci and the Mako© robotic arm, surgeons have opportunities to surpass the capabilities of the human eye and human hand. Robotic-assisted surgery offers many benefits to our patients such as smaller incisions, Shortened operating times, less bleeding, lower infection rates, fewer complications and less postoperative pain.”

In the future, the Da Vinci robot will be used at the Bielefeld Clinic for thoracic surgery, general and visceral surgery, gynecological surgery and ear, nose and throat surgery. Several surgeons from these areas have already undergone the training required to use the Da Vinci robot.

The device consists of three components. The surgeon sits at the console and uses joysticks and pedals to control the instruments and the camera, which gives the surgeon an optimal view of the surgical field thanks to 10x magnification and the 3D view . The tower or video system carriage is the heart of the Da Vinci, because this is where the image of the endoscopic camera is transmitted, which is passed through a so-called trocar, through which access to the body cavity is created for the surgical instruments. In this way, the surgical staff has the opportunity to follow every “handle” of the surgeon and the Da Vinci. The patient trolley has four arms on which the surgical instruments are controlled by the surgeon at the console. With a dither filter and seven degrees of freedom, the system enables intuitive operation of the instruments via the joysticks.

The Center for Robot-Assisted Surgery OWL will also play an important role in training students in medical practice and help shape the future of medical care. It offers surgeons the opportunity to expand their skills and knowledge and represents a significant expansion of the hospital’s clinical services.

Original content from: Klinikum Bielefeld gem. GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell