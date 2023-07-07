Klinikum Bielefeld Rosenhöhe: Bielefeld’s chief physician with innovative treatment for perineal tears

Bielefeld – Prof. Dr. Mathias Löhnert, head of the clinic for coloproctology at the Klinikum Bielefeld Rosenhöhe, addressed an important health issue at a Berlin urogynaecology congress: perineal tears during birth and their effects on the sphincter muscle of the rectum.

Perineal tears are common during childbirth and can affect the skin, connective tissue, and muscles. Particularly severe tears affecting the external or even internal sphincter and intestinal lining can cause problems such as loss of bowel control and flatus incontinence.Prof. During his presentation, Löhnert emphasized that timely treatment of these injuries – ideally within the first six months after birth – is crucial in order to achieve better long-term results and to prevent the development of incontinence.

At the congress, the Bielefeld chief physician presented his treatment concept called “Modified Preanal Repair”. This concept is specially designed for cases in which sphincter muscle injuries, a lowering of the internal organs (descensus) and a bulging of the intestinal mucosa into the vagina (rectocele) occur at the same time. Instead of suturing the external sphincters directly together, Prof. Löhnert prefers an overlapping suturing technique without removing scars. He uses the scarred connective tissue between the ends of the sphincter muscles in a targeted manner to give the seam more strength and thus to eliminate the risk of worsening continence after the operation.

In addition, Prof. Löhnert emphasizes the importance of maintaining a storage area in the rectum. Instead of removing the thinned “rectal sac” that presses against the back wall of the vagina, he leaves it intact, merely gathering the tissue together like an accordion. This allows further expansion of the rectum by the stool to be stored. To reduce the pressure on the vagina, he adjusts the course of a specific muscle. However, this method was originally controversial due to a possible risk of pain during sexual intercourse (dyspareunia), which is why Löhnert modified this surgical technique, which significantly reduces the risk of such complaints.

In Germany, since 2009, voluntary courses for doctors on the treatment of severe perineal tears have been offered. Prof. Löhnert emphasizes the need for such standardized care. A recent study from Berlin showed that the quality of treatment for women with grade III or IV perineal tears could be improved, which is probably due to the consistent training of obstetricians. Finally, Prof. Löhnert emphasizes how important it is to refer women with severe perineal tears to a specialized center at an early stage. If a woman complains of continence problems or difficulty passing stools after childbirth, sphincter function should be checked.

