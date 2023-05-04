Klinikum Bielefeld starts pilot project: 4-day work week for nursing staff

Klinikum Bielefeld gem. GmbH

Bielefeld (ots)

The Klinikum Bielefeld is breaking new ground in personnel policy and is committed to a better work-life balance for nursing staff. A pilot project will start on July 1, 2023, which is intended to have a model character for the entire care at the clinic: full-time nursing staff at a ward at the Klinikum Bielefeld – Rosenhöhe site will complete their service as part of a 4-day work week.

In addition, two further pilot stations are planned at the Klinikum Bielefeld Mitte site – one medical and one surgical station.

The aim of the pilot project is to improve working conditions in the care sector and to promote the work-life balance of caregivers. Michael Ackermann, Managing Director of the clinic, emphasizes: “Nursing staff are indispensable for good patient care. We are committed to ensuring that they can work under optimal working conditions. The 4-day work week pilot project is intended to help make the jobs more attractive and the to relieve nursing staff.”

As part of the pilot project, the early, late and night shifts are adjusted to a duration of 9 hours, which means that employees work 38.5 hours a week – this corresponds to the collectively agreed working hours of a full-time position. The staffing of the services on the ward will not be negatively affected by the adjustment of the shifts.

The advantages of the pilot project are a doubling of the days off (previously: 11 shifts in 14 days, today 8 shifts in 14 days) and the opportunity for employees who cannot work a full 5 days a week due to private commitments to still work full-time to work if desired. .

Klinikum Bielefeld encourages all employees who meet the requirements to apply to take part in this specific pilot. “We have not only drummed up the advertising drum for this project among the existing staff. The clinic will also start an advertising campaign in the job exchanges in order to also win over external nursing staff for the project,” Michael Ackermann continues.

The pilot project is intended to bring further measures to improve the working conditions of nursing staff in the future. “We are convinced that the pilot test of the 4-day work week is an important step towards better workplace design and thus also better patient care,” says Timo Jost, Deputy Director for Nursing and Clinical Process Management at Klinikum Bielefeld.

More information at:

https://www.teildesganzen-alltagshelden.de/stellenangebote-pflegedienst.html

Original content from: Klinikum Bielefeld gem. GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell