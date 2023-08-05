Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder) expands medical care offer for children and …

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

Since August 1, 2023, the Section for Neuropediatrics has been a new contact point for children and young people with disorders or diseases of the nervous system. The Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder) is thus expanding its range of services to include another important area. The new section as part of the Clinic for Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine will innovatively combine outpatient and inpatient treatment. It is led by Dr. Sigrid Lyding.

Neuropediatrics deals with acute and chronic neurological disorders in children and adolescents. These include, for example, developmental disorders, epilepsy, inflammation of the brain or chronic headaches.

Managing Director Jan Jakobitz sees the new section as an opportunity to form a competence center for neuropediatrics in the East Brandenburg region. “We are pleased that in Dr. Lyding we have gained a doctor who is experienced in all areas and treatment structures of neuropediatrics. Together we will redesign this area in an innovative way and with a view to the best development of children and young people.”

Chief Physician PD Dr. medical Malte Cremer adds: “The demand is huge, and with this new range of care we are covering a real gap in the East Brandenburg region. It will optimally complement our clinic, which is already broadly positioned with the special areas of gastroenterology, neonatal and intensive care medicine, pediatric cardiology and psychosomatics is.”

dr Sigrid Lyding has many years of managerial experience as chief physician at the children’s clinic at Helios Klinikum Bad Saarow and is very familiar with the region. After studying medicine in Berlin, she qualified as a specialist in paediatrics and youth medicine at the Benjamin Franklin Clinic, the Charité and the University Children’s Clinic in Düsseldorf. After gaining a focus on intensive care medicine for premature babies, she focused on neuropediatrics. As neuropediatric senior physician, Dr. Lyding gained wide-ranging experience in various university clinics and the Bonn Children’s Neurological Center. She acquired special epileptological and pre-epileptic surgical knowledge in the Clinic for Epileptology of the University Clinic Bonn.

The new neuropediatrics section will offer a combination of outpatient and inpatient treatment at the most modern level. The integration of the Social Pediatric Center (SPZ) of the Frankfurt (Oder) Clinic, which is located in the city center and which continues to be under the medical direction of Dipl.-Med. Peter Bernt is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

“The essential thing is to achieve optimal diagnostics and treatment for the child and his family. This can only succeed with good networking in the region and the optimal structures of an efficient clinic. Especially for children and adolescents with chronic neurological diseases, such as example epilepsy or infantile cerebral palsy, the solidarity of all treatment areas with the resident colleagues and the family is decisive for success. By focusing on the actual needs and involving the families, we will ultimately achieve the best treatment results for our young patients,” emphasizes dr Lyding.

The Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder), one of five locations of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, is a state-of-the-art medical facility in Brandenburg with a national healthcare mandate. The dedicated team of excellently trained doctors, nursing staff and specialist staff offers a wide, highly specialized range of examinations and treatments. The focus is on vascular diseases of the brain, tumor diseases, injuries and the consequences of injuries as well as high-risk pregnancies and births. The clinic works on an interdisciplinary basis and is certified as an academic teaching hospital of the Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin. www.klinikumffo.de

