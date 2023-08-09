Klinikum Steyr: Children’s outpatient clinic redesigned

In order to be able to care for the little patients in the best possible way, the outpatient clinic was converted. “When registering, acute and appointment patients are now separated. In concrete terms, this means that a separate staircase and waiting area is available for acute patients with fever or pain, for example,” says primary Oliver Wagner.

Separate rooms are now also provided for non-infectious patients with chronic diseases and mothers with their newborns. “In this way we can reduce the risk of infection in the hospital as best as possible,” says the pediatrician. In addition, a separate area for highly contagious patients, such as suspected chickenpox, was created in order to reduce the risk of infection for everyone else and for the staff to a minimum.

Ambulance for emergencies

Despite the new outpatient clinic, the family doctor is the first point of contact. “The children’s acute outpatient clinic is an emergency outpatient clinic,” says Oliver Wagner. Unfortunately, parents with children who do not necessarily need hospital treatment would keep coming. “We don’t turn anyone away who is looking for help, but we ask for your understanding that, as an acute hospital, we have to give priority to emergencies.”

