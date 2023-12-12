Knee osteoarthritis: how to avoid it by strengthening some specific muscles

A group of researchers has identified which muscles are the most important when it comes to preventing knee injuries

Over 6 million Italians suffer from osteoarthritis, a chronic degenerative disease that affects the joints, starting with the knee. But there’s good news: a study from the US National Institute of Health found that specifically training certain muscles could reduce the risk of needing future knee replacement surgery. Which muscles?

The leg muscles—Introduction: It is nothing new that training the leg muscles reduces the chances of needing a knee prosthesis, but until now it was unclear which muscle groups were decisive in this regard. American researchers tried to find out, focusing on the muscles related to the extensors and hamstrings: both essential for the knee.

The extensors (quadriceps) are the muscles found on the front of the thigh and are considered the strongest muscle groups in the body. They significantly influence the way we walk and other biomechanical aspects. The hamstrings (hamstrings), which are the muscles around the back of the thigh, play a key role in hip extension and knee flexion.

“The two muscle groups act as counterforces, and the balance between them allows for a wide range of activities while protecting the knee joint,” explains Upasana Upadhyay Bharadwaj, a researcher at the University of California – San Francisco and lead author of the study. “An imbalance, in addition to other factors, leads to a change in biomechanics resulting in the progression of osteoarthritis.”

The researchers looked at thigh muscle volume in 134 individuals, who previously took part in a National Institute of Health study. Half of the group had undergone a total knee replacement, and the volume of their thigh muscles was compared with the other half of the group who had never undergone such a procedure. The authors also looked at MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) images of the leg at the time of surgery, and those from 2 years and 4 years before surgery. The finding showed that those with stronger thigh muscles were less likely to need total knee replacement surgery. Conversely, stronger hamstrings and greater volume of the gracilis – a long, thin muscle found on the inner thigh – often increases the need for a knee replacement.

In practice, according to researchers, it is not enough to have strong leg muscles to avoid knee surgery, but it is necessary that the quadriceps are well developed so as not to have an unbalanced relationship with the hamstrings. “Our study shows that in addition to individually strong muscles, larger extensor muscle groups, compared to hamstring muscle groups, are significantly associated with lower odds of total knee replacement surgery in two to four years,” admits Bharadwaj.

The study suggests that a higher ratio of quadriceps to hamstring volume is associated with lower odds of total knee replacement. This implies that strengthening the quadriceps over the hamstrings can be beneficial. However, the authors of the study point out, it is important to maintain a balance between these muscle groups to ensure optimal stability and functionality of the knee.

