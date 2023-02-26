Knee osteoarthritis or gonarthrosis is a chronic-degenerative disease of the knee which causes its progressive deterioration. It is told by Dr. Rocco D’Apolito, orthopedic in Politerapica in Seriate. Gonarthrosis primarily affects the articular cartilage, i.e. the tissue that covers the surfaces of the joint. Physiologically, the cartilage allows the joint surfaces to slide smoothly over each other and transfers the load to the underlying bone, acting, together with the menisci, as a shock absorber. As a result of gonarthrosis, there is therefore a worsening of the function of the joint, which also affects the other structures inside the knee and those that surround it.

How many suffer from it

The incidence of this disease has increased over the past 20 years. In Italy, about 1 in 5 adults are affected. The severity varies. When clinically evident, however, osteoarthritis can impair common daily activities, such as walking and climbing stairs, and work activities.

What are the causes

It is a pathology linked to various risk factors, continues Dr. D’Apolito. Some are “non-modifiable”: genetic predisposition, age (increases with aging), sex (it is more frequent in women), ethnicity. «Modifiable» factors, on the other hand, are overweight and obesity, knee malalignment (varus or valgus), strenuous work activities, high-impact sports activities. But also previous injuries (fractures, meniscal and/or cruciate ligament injuries), surgery and metabolic diseases.

Symptoms and diagnosis

The most frequent early manifestation is pain. It can occur after walking, going up or down stairs, or maximally bending the knee. Swelling may then appear, linked to the presence of joint effusion due to the inflammatory process in progress and to the appearance of bone growths (osteophytes). The knee, due to wear on the joint surfaces, can progressively deform and joint noises can occur during movement (rattles, crackles).

Diagnosis is based on clinical examination and radiographs. In the suspicion of knee arthrosis, the General Practitioner can prescribe orthostatic radiographs (ie standing, under load) in the two standard projections and the axial radiography of the patella. Generally they are sufficient to make a diagnosis and to indicate the most suitable therapeutic path for the patient. During the specialist visit, the execution of other specific radiographic projections, magnetic resonance or CAT scans may also be indicated.

How to cure

The first-line treatment for less severe cases is conservative (ie non-surgical), specifies the orthopedic D’Apolito, an expert in hip and knee care. It involves the use of drugs, rehabilitation and physical therapies, intra-articular infiltrations. Anti-inflammatory/pain medications can be prescribed for the flare-ups of the disease, or used to control symptoms. Physiotherapy, also accompanied by instrumental therapies, is very useful in the initial phase to maintain and improve joint movement, muscle strength and proprioceptive control of the joint. Cortisone infiltrations are used sparingly for cases accompanied by a prevalent inflammatory component (arthrosisnovitis). Those with hyaluronic acid act with a lubricating action, as a transitory shock absorber, and on the recirculation of substances within the joint. In selected cases, biological infiltrations of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and mesenchymal stem cells can be practiced

For full-blown or advanced cases, treatment is usually surgical. Where indicated, it is possible to perform minimally invasive joint replacement operations (such as unicompartmental prostheses), which allow intervention only on the damaged knee compartment, preserving all the ligaments and the healthy or slightly damaged bone part of the joint. For the remaining cases, the choice falls on the total prosthesis.

How to prevent