10
Knee pain often occurs when climbing stairs, noticeable after jogging or at night. But not only the situation, but also the position in which the pain in the knee occurs (e.g. when bending or stretching) can allow conclusions to be drawn about which diseases or injuries may be behind the symptoms. You can find out which triggers are possible and how to correctly interpret knee pain in our photo series.
See also Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra debuts to break the boundaries of work and entertainment for business elites｜Business Week