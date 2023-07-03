Know when and if it’s ripe!

When can you harvest kohlrabi? Are my vegetables ripe and how can I tell? Many gardeners often ask these questions, they are not the only ones. Harvesting kohlrabi is not difficult at all! The vegetables are juicy, healthy and tasty and are perfect for various dishes.

Kohlrabi (Brassica oleracea var. gongylodes L.) is a biennial plant that is green, white or purple in color, depending on the variety. You harvest the bulbs of the vegetable – when kohlrabi is young, it is crisp and juicy and is ideal for raw vegetable salads and coleslaw. It also tastes good when fried, sautéed, or lightly steamed. It’s related to broccoli and bland turnips, so it tastes similar to those vegetables. The leaves can be used in the same way as spinach. Harvesting kohlrabi is not as difficult as it sounds. In this article we explain how and when to harvest kohlrabi and how to store it for later use! You can also find out here how you can tell that the vegetables are ripe.

Harvesting kohlrabi – helpful tips and instructions

Like its cousins ​​cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, kale, and Brussels sprouts, kohlrabi belongs to the cabbage family cruciferous. The plant was first cultivated in Europe around 1500 AD. The enlarged stalk it develops can be eaten cooked or raw and tastes similar to broccoli or beets. Growing kohlrabi in the garden can be challenging and many people want to know more about care and harvesting.

Can you eat the whole kohlrabi?

The bulbous, widened part of the kohlrabi stalk that grows at the bottom is the edible part. This enlarged part is a thickened shoot axis. The swollen stem (bulb) is not the only part of the plant that can be eaten. The leaves or the green that develops at the top are also edible.

Harvesting kohlrabi: when is the right time?

Technically, kohlrabi never gets ripe. It cannot be called a fruit or a root. The kohlrabi tuber is actually just the swollen stalk of the plant. Kohlrabi tastes best when harvested in the morning when it’s still cool outside.

Harvesting kohlrabi is far less complicated than it seems. It is difficult to determine the right time to harvest because the kohlrabi does not ripen by changing color. Getting the timing right is important. The tuber is the only indicator of when the vegetable can be harvested. If you leave the tubers in the garden for too long, they will not taste good and may even break or become inedible. Since this vegetable does not ripen, it can be harvested whenever it suits it. The tubers can become lignified if allowed to continue growing past the expected ripening point.

There is no specific season for harvesting kohlrabi, it depends on the variety and the time of planting. Although the tuber can be used as a sprout thickener, it is always preferable to harvest a large, tasty tuber. Depending on the variety, harvesting can begin as early as 8-12 weeks after planting. The diameter of the kohlrabi tuber should be approx. 10 cm, but can vary from variety to variety. Some kohlrabi can grow up to 25 cm!

However, the late varieties require a growing time of 15 to 30 weeks. As a rule, the tubers of one variety do not ripen at the same time, but at different intervals. In the garden, this means you can harvest these vegetables in stages.

How to harvest kohlrabi

When harvesting kohlrabi, it is important to consider which edible parts of the plant to use. The bulb and the leaves are the two edible parts, as mentioned earlier.

The tubers can be easily harvested. You can easily pull out the entire plant including the roots with your hands. Remove excess debris by shaking the bulbs, then use pruning shears to remove the thinner stem and roots underneath the bulb.

Another option is to use a clean, sharp knife to remove the top of the stem from the plant while leaving the bottom in the soil. Since each plant only produces a single bulb, this method is only useful if you want to save the seeds for later sowing. In the second year of its development, the kohlrabi only forms flowers and seeds if it remains in the ground.

The leaves of the kohlrabi are always ready to be picked. To remove them, you can pluck them off with your fingers or sharp scissors. They are more tender and tastier when they are smaller. Leave some leaves on the plant so it can produce enough food and water for a healthy new stem. In any case, the leaves should be separated from the tuber and used in salads or stir-fries. The leaves are tasty, reminiscent of kohlrabi in texture and taste. Save the tender, healthy greens for later use in dishes. This green can be used in place of kale or chard in any recipe.

Preserve kohlrabi

This is how you preserve your vegetables!

Consume immediately

Because the skin is so rough, it’s best to peel the tubers before using them immediately. To keep the cut pieces from drying out, wrap them in plastic or store them in an airtight container. Use the discs within a few days.

Store in the fridge for a week

If you want to preserve your harvest longer, wait to wash and leave the skins on. If you store the unpeeled tubers in an airtight plastic bag in the crisper of your fridge, they will keep for weeks (up to 3 weeks) without going bad. At a sufficiently low temperature, they remain firm and tender.

Freeze kohlrabi

The tubers can be frozen for long-term storage. Blanch the peeled and sliced ​​bulbs in boiling water for a few minutes. Drain the pieces from the cold water bath, let them dry, and then distribute into freezer-safe bags or containers. If stored correctly, the blanched vegetables will keep in the freezer for about eight months.

How to prepare the vegetables

This vegetable is amazing as it tastes great both fresh and cooked. Eaten raw, the taste resembles a cross between broccoli and cabbage. The crisp and slightly spicy taste describes it perfectly. Kohlrabi can be eaten raw, either sliced ​​and served with a vegetable dip, or grated and added to sandwiches and salads. You can also fry the vegetables with eggs.

The sweetness of this vegetable is enhanced by cooking. Frying, steaming and pureeing are just a few of the types of preparation that you can use. Root vegetables are a good addition to kohlrabi.

