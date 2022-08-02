The Ministry of Health has issued a new communication regarding the food recall of a well-known ice cream due to an undeclared allergen.

The Ministry of Health has announced a new one via its official page food recall which concerns a product that contains allergens not declared on the package. Protagonists of the withdrawal from the market are well-known ice creams, more specifically popsicles.

Food recall: ice cream withdrawn due to the presence of allergens

The affected product of the food recall relates to the brand Decò, or “6 Lemon sticks with licorice stick”. The production error was made at the manufacturer’s headquarters, Eskigel Srl, in Via Vanzetti, 11 – 05100 Terni (TR). The affected lots of the recall are:

LTE2186

LTE2192

LTE2193

LTE2200

LTE2201.

Furthermore, the lots all have an expiration date set at 05/2024. The package concerns the one of 480 grams, 6 units of 80 g each. The reason for the food recall would be thenon-compliant label. In the indicated batches it seems there is in fact written the wrong wording “gluten-free”, when in reality the products include an ingredient that contains gluten, that is, wheat flour.

The official website of the Ministry of Health recommends consumers not to take the product if they are allergic or intolerant to gluten and to return the affected lots to the shop. Furthermore, they let it be known that the Decò “6 Lemon sticks with licorice stick” ice creams do not involve any risk for those who are not allergic or intolerant to gluten.

Allergy / intolerance to gluten, symptoms

L’gluten intolerance it can make you feel sick after eating it. You may feel: bloating, nausea or flatulence. Gluten intolerance causes many of the same symptoms as celiac disease, but it’s not the same condition. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes damage to the digestive system. People with gluten intolerance usually find relief from their symptoms by following a gluten-free diet. Gluten-free diets carry some health risks, so it is important to work with your doctor and a dietician to build the meal plan that best suits your needs.