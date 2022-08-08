Koch MediaA major video game publisher owned by the Emblor Group since 2018, the company announced that, as of today, it will be renamedPlaion(pronounced /play on/, “keep playing”) for a complete rebranding while maintaining the same goals.

The new name is accompanied by a new logo that represents the interactive play button: the abstract “P” inside represents the new name, and the loop symbolizes welcome and connection functions, they said in a press release.

Co-founder and CEO of PlaionKlemens Kundratitz“Over the past 28 years, we have built an incredibly strong business, partnering with many of the biggest names in the industry. Since joining the Emblor Group in 2018, growth has accelerated and we have become increasingly diverse To reflect the changing nature of our business, not only in terms of content but also geographically, we have chosen our new name to better depict who we are and our journey as we continue to expand globally.

“Our new name provides us with an opportunity to build on our rich history as a publishing partner and our extraordinary, growing network of world-class creative and development studios to continue to offer our partners Quality service that highlights our ambitions as a global player in the entertainment industry while also reinventing ourselves. Our vision is to support and inspire our teams and partners around the world to unlock their full potential (…if we build on We build on our solid foundation, embrace change, and we’ll get something new, something better. Like Plaion, we’re building on years of success, striving for more, and more.

Thus, Embracer ends the eternal debate: “How do you pronounce Koch Media?“In German it would be more like /koj/, but people inside and outside the industry can’t quite agree, including /coch/ or the more controversial /cock/. From now on, Koch Media is Plaion.