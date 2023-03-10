1st step

﻿Die potatoes peel and cut into 2 cm cubes. Then bring to the boil in a saucepan with salted water and cook for 15-20 minutes; Pour in a sieve and let drain.

In the meantime the Kohlrabi peel, cut into 1.5 cm slices and then into 1.5 cm cubes; the carrots peel and cut into 1 cm slices; the onions dice finely; the Garlic chop finely.