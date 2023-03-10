1st step
Die potatoes peel and cut into 2 cm cubes. Then bring to the boil in a saucepan with salted water and cook for 15-20 minutes; Pour in a sieve and let drain.
In the meantime the Kohlrabi peel, cut into 1.5 cm slices and then into 1.5 cm cubes; the carrots peel and cut into 1 cm slices; the onions dice finely; the Garlic chop finely.
2nd step
A pot of something peanut oil Heat on medium and the diced kohlrabi with the carrot slices,the diced onion and the chopped garlic Fry for 2 minutes. With 250 ml vegetable broth deglaze and boil once. Then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
3rd step
Meanwhile the Pear core and cut into 1.5 cm cubes and together with the drained potatoes, 100 ml Sojasahne and 2½ tsp horseradish to the vegetables put in the pot. Boil again and remove from the stove. With 1 tbsp lemon juice, salt and Pfeffer to taste Then 2 tbsp parsley chop finely.
Arrange the contents of the pot and chopped Parsely serve garnished.