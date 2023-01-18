news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, 18 JAN – The accommodation of the homeless in the gymnasium of the Kuntner institute is “a short-term civil protection measure”. This was reiterated by the South Tyrolean governor Arno Kompatscher. “At the moment we are registering an increasing number of arrivals. Often these are people passing through who stop in Bolzano without having accommodation.



Since a cold wave is on the way, we have set up more beds as a precaution”, Kompatscher explains to ANSA.



According to the governor, “this does not change the strategy which aims to find structures for the homeless in the whole province in the medium and long term and to distribute the burden equally”.



“At the same time, we know that there will always be a trend towards inner cities. However, we are working to ensure that all municipalities are involved in creating and managing the facilities together,” concluded Kompatscher. (HANDLE).

