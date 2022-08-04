Home Health KONAMI’s new “Amazing Bomberman” hits Apple Arcade | 4Gamers
KONAMI's new "Amazing Bomberman" hits Apple Arcade | 4Gamers

KONAMI's new "Amazing Bomberman" hits Apple Arcade | 4Gamers

KONAMI’s game “Amazing Bomberman” will be launched on the Apple Arcade platform today (4th). According to the information on the page, this game is scheduled to be officially launched on August 5th.

Due to the game’s launch on Apple Arcade, players must pay the subscription fee in advance if they want to play. The current monthly fee in Taiwan is NT$170, and a one-month free trial is available for subscribers.

The “Amazing Bomberman” launched this time is a game that combines music and video. Not only can players play online battles with others at any time, but the gameplay itself combines music gameplay, allowing players to fight in different genres of levels.

The game contains a large number of new songs specially written for this work. If you are worried that your skills are not in place, you can choose the practice mode to concentrate on learning in addition to the battle mode, or even find friends and family to fight in a group.

It is understood that the original works of Japanese or foreign creators have been included in the early stage of the game, and there are a total of seven levels with different characteristics to play.

