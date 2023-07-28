Title: Korean Red Ginseng Extract Holds Promise in Treating Alcohol Addiction, Study Finds

Subtitle: Groundbreaking research suggests Korean Red Ginseng may alleviate addictive responses and cognitive impairments caused by chronic alcohol use

In a groundbreaking study published in the Journal of Ginseng Research, researchers have discovered that Korean Red Ginseng (KRG), a widely used traditional herbal medicine, has the potential to attenuate deficits in spatial working memory and addictive responses caused by alcohol use disorder (AUD). This finding opens up new avenues for treating alcohol addiction, a persistent global issue that leads to the death of millions each year.

Alcohol, one of the most consumed psychoactive substances worldwide, is responsible for approximately three million deaths annually, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Despite the extensive knowledge about the associated problems with alcoholism, its social acceptance, especially in countries like Spain, along with its prevalence in various celebrations, has led to an increase in alcohol abuse and the development of AUD.

AUD is characterized by abuse, dependence, and addiction to alcohol, significantly affecting the behavior and social interactions of affected individuals. It also impairs spatial working memory, a crucial cognitive function for spatial orientation, and can cause neuroinflammation, leading to further cognitive impairments.

The recent study led by Assistant Professor Mikyung Kim from the Uimyung Neuroscience Research Institute at Sahmyook University in Korea aimed to investigate the potential of KRG in reducing addictive responses to alcohol in mice. Building on previous studies that showcased KRG’s beneficial effects on cardiovascular disease, cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease, the researchers explored the impact of KRG on alcohol addiction.

The team utilized specialized tests to evaluate the motivational influence of alcohol and measure the effects of KRG on alcohol withdrawal symptoms. Furthermore, they conducted various tests to assess spatial working memory deficits resulting from prolonged alcohol exposure.

The findings revealed that KRG treatment restored spatial working memory in mice exposed to alcohol. Additionally, it significantly reduced withdrawal symptoms in mice treated with KRG and alcohol, with higher doses of KRG yielding greater improvements.

To identify the mechanisms underlying KRG’s effects on mental abilities, the researchers used molecular assays on mouse hippocampal tissue extracts, a region of the brain responsible for memory and learning. They discovered that KRG suppressed the PKA-CREB signaling pathway, which is typically elevated during substance addiction and alcohol consumption. Furthermore, KRG inhibited the secretion of inflammatory cytokines in the hippocampus, indicating a potential role in reducing neuroinflammation.

Assistant Professor Kim concluded, “The enhanced spatial working memory of KRG-treated mice shows that KRG can improve cognitive decline caused by chronic alcohol use. These results suggest that KRG could be a novel therapeutic intervention for the treatment of AUD.”

This groundbreaking research highlights the potential of Korean Red Ginseng extract as a therapeutic tool in alleviating addictive responses and cognitive impairments induced by alcohol use. As scientists strive to find effective interventions for alcohol addiction, this study offers new hope in combating this global health issue.

