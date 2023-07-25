Korian Foundation Award 2023 for queer-sensitive agaplesion Markus Diakonie

Korian Foundation

This year, the Korian Foundation Award for diversity and respect in care goes to the Agaplesion Schwanthaler Carrée of the Agaplesion Markus Diakonie in Frankfurt. The facility impressed with a concept that also focuses on queer seniors and employees. The prize will be awarded as a German care prize in the diversity and respect category by the Korian Foundation for care and dignified aging on September 28, 2023 as part of the German Care Day in Berlin and is endowed with prize money of 2,000 euros.

Elisabeth Scharfenberg, Board Member of the Korian Foundation: “Queerness in old age is a topic that many do not have on their radar. Perhaps also because it is about older people whose supposed otherness was prosecuted until 1994. Luckily that is different today. We welcome the fact that the Agaplesion Markus Diakonie with its project Diversity: Tolerance for diverse life plans in the Schwanthaler Carrée has developed a care concept that explicitly focuses on the care for LGBTQI+ people. But that’s not all: The residents and the care team are of different origins with different religious affiliations. And all that under one roof. We think: An exemplary institution that encourages other institutions to do the same.”

Agaplesion Markus Diakonie is delighted with the award: “There are many employees who belong to the LGBTIQ community, and a large number have a history of migration. In the past, there were also many residents and their families who fit into the diversity. With the project, we want to professionally work through what we already live anyway – for example with regard to discrimination-sensitive language, but also how to deal with the topic as a whole,” says Cornelia Sciborski, nursing manager .

Tom Dörr, Diversity Officer of the house, adds: “In the implementation of our project, I was strongly guided by the concept of the acceptance of the way of life of AIDS-Hilfe. In addition to charity, this was an important part of our value compass, because promoting and recognizing diversity is true charity after all.”

With the Korian Foundation Award, the Korian Foundation encourages sponsors and organizations to get involved in diversity and to develop appropriate care concepts. Care providers who are already diversity-sensitive or who are on the way could apply.

Established in 2020, the non-profit Korian Foundation for Nursing and Graceful Aging aims to promote the development of elderly care and healthcare, as well as education, training and science and research in the field of nursing and medicine. The focus is on nursing staff, for whom offers are developed that strengthen their physical and mental health. In this way, those in need of care are also taken into account. Dignity, recognition and respect for all sides – that is the holistic motto of the foundation. Further information on the Korian Foundation Award can be found here: https://www.korian-stiftung.de/korian-stiftung-award

