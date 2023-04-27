Home » Kostic keeps Dimarco in play: Inter-Juve, the Nerazzurri goal
Kostic keeps Dimarco in play: Inter-Juve, the Nerazzurri goal

by admin
Kostic keeps Dimarco in play: Inter-Juve, the Nerazzurri goal

The Serbian, late in the move in the defensive phase, keeps the Nerazzurri player who unlocked the game in play

The editorial staff Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 10.14pm

MILANO – Bonucci and De Sciglio on the line, Dimarco who shoots offside and seems slightly beyond the two at the moment of Barella’s through ball. However, his position is certainly regular, because Kostic is keeping Inter’s full-back in playlagging behind on the defensive movement and well behind (at least a couple of meters) compared to his teammates.

Kostic keeps Dimarco in play

There is no need for any check to the var to evaluate the position of the author of the goal that unlocked the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final at San Siro between the Nerazzurri and the Bianconeri. A misreading by the Serbian (later replaced at the end of the first half) which cost Allegri’s team dearly.

See also  Influenza, pneumococcus, herpes zoster: "the cursed triad" that puts the elderly at risk

