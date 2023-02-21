18
- Kostomarov, after the amputation of his limbs now also the stroke: his life is in danger The Gazzetta dello Sport
- Roman Kostomarov suffered stroke after amputation of legs and hands: serious skater Corriere della Sera
- Skating: the drama of Kostomarov, an Olympian dying ANSA agency
- Roman Kostomarov dying: the legend of skating suffered a stroke after limb amputation Virgil News
- Roman Kostamorov, the dying skating champion also loses his eye after the viral infection: «Amp leggo.it
