Kim Chang-han, CEO of KRAFTON, Inc., announced today (18th) that his battle royale game “Future Battle MOBILE” (hereinafter referred to as “Future Battle M”) ushered in the game revision in August, and cooperated with Ubisoft The classic action-adventure game “Assassin’s Creed” (Assassin’s Creed) co-branded collaboration! The new version also enables “Future Battle LABS” and the public test mode “AKINTA: Bounty Royale”, as well as a new sniper rifle Lynx AMR and Survival Pass VOL.10 and many other rich content.

“Future Battle M” and the classic action game “Assassin’s Creed” have launched a joint cooperation. Until the end of the event on September 22 (Thursday), players have the opportunity to get two sets of “Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood” and “Assassin’s Creed” in the game. Assassin’s Creed: Rogue and other series protagonists – Ezio Auditore da Firenze and Shay Patrick Corma-themed costumes, helmets, backpacks, weapons, vehicles, parachutes, patch accessories and more Up to 30 co-branded items. As long as you log in to the game during the event, open the “Assassin’s Creed” co-branded treasure chest, or complete the check-in and designated tasks, you will have the opportunity to take away the exclusive limited items of the co-branded cooperation.

The new content “Future Battle LABS” will provide survivors with the opportunity to experience the game content that has not yet been released. The first wave of the test program “AKINTA: BOUNTY ROYALE” will be open for a limited time until September 22 (Thursday) in the Future Battle LABS. , this time players are no longer fighting to survive, but must win more bounties in a fierce competition. Survivors team up in four-player mode from a third-person perspective to battle up to 36 players on the new map “AKINTA”. The new program of “AKINTA: BOUNTY ROYALE” has a limited number of test places. Only players who are invited to participate in the test or obtain an invitation code from a community event can exchange a “special ticket” to participate in the test.

This revision also adds a new sniper rifle “Lynx AMR”. This new gun uses .50 BMG ammunition and can be obtained from the drop box on all maps. Players also have the opportunity to find Lynx in the Armory in the Chester area of ​​the Troi map. AMR. In addition to having the highest damage in the same series, this new sniper rifle allows players to accurately suppress enemy troops in long-range engagements, and can directly shoot through vehicles, causing damage to drivers, passengers and vehicles. Due to the high damage characteristics of the gun, the Lynx AMR can only load the basic 10 rounds of ammunition, players can no longer pick up or buy additional bullets, and its accessories are only equipped with scopes. In addition, the gun modification kit is also updated this time. In addition to the S1897’s C2 modification kit adding a warhead option, the S12K’s C2 modification kit also adds a new long magazine.

The new Survival Pass VOL.10 brings a story based on the hacker protagonist “Shy-D” of the Dream Chaser faction. As long as players complete the plot missions, they can get all of Shy-D’s character costumes and appearances for free. When you upgrade to the Premium Pass, you can also receive the full costume set of “Dream Chaser Shy-D”, as well as more abundant pass rewards.