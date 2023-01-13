To counter the XBB.1.5 variant of Covid, renamed Kraken, it is necessary to evaluate “limited-time and non-pharmaceutical interventions such as staying at home in case of illness, smartworking, use of masks and ventilation of internal spaces”.
The ECDC reports it in a document, where it is underlined that the health risk caused by the variant is “low for the general population but moderate to high for vulnerable people”.
See also Microsoft Full Fire XGP Subscription System Massive Games Will Be Launched｜Apple News｜Apple Daily-Apple News