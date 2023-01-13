Home Health Kraken dominant in Ue in 1-2 mesi
To counter the XBB.1.5 variant of Covid, renamed Kraken, it is necessary to evaluate “limited-time and non-pharmaceutical interventions such as staying at home in case of illness, smartworking, use of masks and ventilation of internal spaces”.

The ECDC reports it in a document, where it is underlined that the health risk caused by the variant is “low for the general population but moderate to high for vulnerable people”.

