Thanks to convincing clinical study results: First digital health application (DiGA) for the treatment of erection problems and their causes is now permanently reimbursed by health insurance companies.

The company Kranus Health has with its own app Cranes Edera a permanent listing in the directory of digital health applications (DiGA). The health insurance companies now permanently reimburse digital therapy for erectile dysfunction.

Founded in 2021, Kranus Health solves men’s health problems that no one talks about. To this end, the team is developing digital therapies in the field of men’s health. With Kranus Edera, the company has launched the first digital health application (DiGA) as a fully reimbursable “app on prescription” for the treatment of erection problems and their causes. This has now been permanently included in the directory of digital health applications (DiGA) by the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM), after the app was provisionally placed on the list in December 2021. Digital therapy is available free of charge for those with statutory health insurance in Germany if prescribed by a doctor or psychotherapist.

“Due to the strong stigmatization of health problems such as erectile dysfunction, medical treatment is sometimes neglected and damage to health remains undetected,” says the urologist prof. Kurt Miller. The first clinical studies have shown that Kranus Edera can help to improve male strength sustainably and in the long term. The quality of the erections improved in 96 percent of the patients, and 93 percent showed an improvement in the quality of life.

The results of the prospective and randomized EDDIG study will follow this spring. Your evaluation is already complete, all primary endpoints have been met. The success of the study was a prerequisite for the permanent inclusion of the DiGA. “Physicians and therapists as well as patients now have a demonstrably effective way of improving the cause of erection problems in the long term,” explains Kranus co-founder and co-CEO Jens Nörtershäuser.

What does it mean to be permanently included in the directory as a DiGA?

If the manufacturer can provide scientific proof after the end of the test, the DiGA will finally be listed in the directory. The status changes and the “provisionally admitted” is deleted. Based on a systematic evaluation of already available data, the manufacturer was able to show in the application process that there are plausible indications of one or more positive health care effects and that he can prove this during the preliminary inclusion. So far, only nine DiGA companies have achieved permanent listing. In the urological field, Kranus Edera is the only DiGA to date to have taken this step. ( Those)

Via the Kranus Edera app:

With Kranus Edera, the company Kranus Health has developed the first digital health application for the cause-oriented treatment of men with erectile dysfunction. The therapy conforms to the guidelines, is fully reimbursable and closes a supply gap in the area of ​​erection problems. Users of the app (iPhone and Android) complete a 12-week program consisting of pelvic floor training, physiotherapy exercises, cardiovascular endurance training and exercises for mindfulness and body awareness as well as sex therapy exercises. Patients receive new exercises every day, the intensity and complexity of which are personalized based on patient feedback. In addition, patients receive daily educational content to increase their understanding of the underlying principles of erectile function and the influence of lifestyle factors such as: B. to improve nutrition or stress. A study has proven: Kranus Edera can help to improve male strength sustainably and in the long term.

