“Ukraine will not attend UN Security Council meetings under Russian presidency unless there is a justifiable national interest. Otherwise those meetings are just propaganda”. This was announced by the ambassador of Kiev to the Glass Palace, Sergiy Kyslytsya.

No one has yet started any initiative for a ceasefire to coincide with Orthodox Easter (Sunday April 16) in Ukraine: he said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, noting that in the past any truce proposed by Moscow has been ignored by Kiev. “The idea hasn’t been proposed by anyone,” she said. “So far there have been no initiatives in this regard but our Holy Week has just begun. So far there have been no such initiatives”, he reiterated, quoted by Tass.

Russia has intensified the defense of its north-western borders following the entry of neighboring Finland into NATO: the commander of the Russian military air and missile defense forces said in an interview published today, as reported by the Russian media. “Under these conditions, the air defense troops are carrying out the protection of the state border in the northwest in accordance with the increased threat level,” Andrei Demin, deputy commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, told Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper , operated by the Moscow Ministry of Defense. Meanwhile, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Tass reports, “Paris can hardly claim the role of mediator because it is aligned with one of the parties to the conflict. Paris is also involved in this conflict on the side of Ukraine both directly and indirectly” .

Twenty-four children from the Kherson region were taken back to Ukraine after being held in Russia. Alexander Prokudin, governor of the region reports it on Telegram: "Look at these happy eyes.

The Strength Of Mosca continue to concentrate their offensive actions in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka in the region of Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian troops repulsed 58 attacks yesterday: the General Staff of the Armed Forces in Kiev announced it, as reported by Ukrinform. THEThe head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk Republic, Denis Pushilin, has announced that Russian forces control 75% of the city of Bakhmut. The Tass agency reports it. “I can say with certainty right now that our forces control over 75% of the city,” he specified, stressing that it is still too early to talk about the total liberation of the city of Bakhmut (Artyomovsk in Russian) as fierce fighting is still going on. going on in the western parts of the city”.

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force also carried out six attacks on areas of concentration of Russian military personnel and equipment. Yesterday the Russians launched 26 air raids and 4 missile attacks: 2 S-300 missiles hit civilian infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia causing damage, as well as deaths and injuries. Russian forces also fired 2 S-300 missiles against civilian infrastructure in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, and launched 60 attacks against Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure in the cities of Kupyansk (in Kharkiv) and Druzhkivka (in Donetsk).

Russian bombs hit the Kherson region overnight

Russian forces shelled two communities in Ukraine’s Kherson oblast overnight, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said as quoted by local media. “Bombs have just hit the village of Novoberyslav in the Beryslav community. Enemy fighters also dropped three bombs on the village of Kizomys in the Bilozerka community,” Prokudin reported on Telegram. No civilian casualties were reported.