The guerra in Ukraine reaches the 356th day. The general secretary of the Nato Jens Stoltenberg urges the allies: in fact, the Russian spring offensive “has already begun”, which is why it is crucial to “act quickly” and provide the promised military aid to Ukraine “rapidly”. Meanwhile, the controversy erupts around the Berlusconi’s words with the Kiev government accusing: “Kiss Putin’s bloody hands”. The president of the Moldavia, Maia Sandu, accuses Moscow of plotting to forcibly overthrow her country’s pro-EU leadership with the support of “military trained saboteurs, disguised in civilian clothes”. Meanwhile the American embassy in Russia he urged US citizens to leave the country “immediately”.