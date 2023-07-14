KYTE-TEC co-founder Jens Stauch takes over consulting and sales

Koenigstein – The company KYTE-TEC, which specializes in shopper activation and trade marketing in the stationary pharmacy market, prioritizes advice and sales. Co-founder and sales promotion specialist, Jens Stauch (46) is retiring from product development and taking on responsibility for consulting and sales. The previous sales manager, Ingo Weigt, will take care of the implementation of the campaigns with immediate effect. Jens Stauch is supported by Marcel Giustoisi, who has been with KYTE-TEC since June.

This personnel change marks the beginning of a new phase at KYTE-TEC, in which the focus is now increasingly on advising the numerous existing customers and acquiring further corporate customers. Due to the almost complete digital development of couponing in local pharmacies by the end of the year, the demand from the industry for holistic sales promotion solutions is increasing. In addition, the portfolio of marketing services at KYTE-TEC has grown rapidly in a short period of time. Also thanks to the extensive network of partners, from AVOXA to the shopware specialist Mauve.

“On the one hand, the market expects a profound understanding of consumers and, on the other hand, highly qualified, data-driven advice in connection with the desired marketing goals – and that in an increasingly complex environment,” says Fabian Zink, managing partner of KYTE-TEC.

About KYTE TEC

KYTE-TEC is the leading MarTech provider in the pharmacy market. The range of services offered by the company, which was founded in 2018, ranges from end customer activation to retail marketing. As a highly specialized full-service provider, KYTE-TEC maps the marketing cycle for the health care industry holistically: from conception and clearing to success monitoring and optimization. All processes are digitized. KYTE-TEC has the largest network in the German-speaking pharmacy market and covers almost all local pharmacies. Its partners include Avoxa, PharmaPrivatWave, ELAC, AEP, MAUVE, Pharmaworxx, aponow, APOVERLAG, IQVIA and apothekia.