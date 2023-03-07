It will take at least 132 years to overcome the “Gender Pay Gap”. Therefore it is important to raise awareness on this issue, which should never be forgotten but which finds a particularly important moment on 8 March, International Women’s Day.

In the week that “contains” March 8, the Ferrara healthcare companies, which have implemented numerous tools on the subject of gender equality, have organized a busy calendar of appointments and initiatives to illustrate these tools, raise awareness of the culture of fairness and promoting “female health”.

“International Women’s Day is an important symbolic moment that must be celebrated. For this reason, we have thought of a week of initiatives with a dual objective: to illustrate and raise awareness of the tools we have put in place, such as the Ausl and the University Hospital, aimed at gender equality, and to give life to initiatives for women’s health, such as open dates and the portal for self-applications for mammography – explains the Director General of the Ferrara Healthcare Companies, Dr. Monica Calamai -. The Gender Reports that we have created have made it possible to arrive at an initial reflection, highlighting the areas in which action is needed. We are also proceeding with other tools, such as the Intercompany Cug, the Intercompany Gender Manager and the Gender Team, and expanding the boundaries of interaction, in particular with other public bodies, to offer a real perspective of services to support gender equality, with particular attention to the increasingly difficult reconciliation between times of life and times of work”.

“The Directorate of the Ferrara Healthcare Companies is doing a great job on the front of gender equality – comments the Councilor for Social Policies of the Municipality of Ferrara Christine Coletti – and as Municipal Administration we are available to participate in projects and initiatives that go in this direction. Working for gender equality does not simply mean working ‘for women’, but working for a more balanced society for the benefit of all. More generally, collaboration with the world of healthcare in Ferrara is very close, particularly in the social and healthcare sectors, where the integration of services is essential for providing quality services to our community”.

Between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, the two Ferrara Healthcare Authorities both published their Gender budget. This is an analysis of business realities, which will help plan health services, overcome areas of discrimination and will allow us to know the relationship between health needs, accessibility and use of services, socio-economic situation and role of women of any ethnicity, culture and religion. The Financial Statements were drawn up with a participatory method and outline the internal policies of the two Companies to reduce the gender pay gapsuch as greater flexibility in working hours and places and personnel management in consideration of the different stages of life.

USL company. The budget was published in October 2022; among the key figures, the following stand out: out of about 3,000 employees, 74 percent are women. But a female professional compared to a male professional has a lower salary (up to 30 percent) and finds it more difficult to reach top positions. Institutes such as Law 104 and parental permits are used almost exclusively, ie 82%, by women.

The Usl Gender Report can be viewed at this link:

University Hospital. S. Anna published the Gender Report last February 2023. Of the 3,622 workers, 72 percent, equal to 2,595 are women. The strategic management is made up of female professionals, which is also prevalent among management and among simple structure responsibilities (about 60 percent), but 67 percent of complex structures are attributed to men and moving to the university front it emerges that more than 59 per cent of the university staff on agreement with the university are male. With the same qualifications, a director of a complex structure earns around 19,000 euros more than a female colleague. Compared to men, female workers of the University Hospital make more use of agile work, parental permits and permits under Law 104, with percentages of 90 and 85 per cent.

The Ospfe Gender Report can be viewed at this link:

https://www.ospfe.it/amministrazione/uffici/area-comunicazione/bilancio-di-genere

In line with the Integration Project between the Ausl and the University Hospital of Ferrara, the Single Guarantee Committee (CUG) of the Health Authorities of the Province of Ferrara. It is chaired by Dr. Cinzia Pizzardo.

The CUG promotes the creation of a work environment characterized by respect for the principles of equal opportunities, organizational well-being and the fight against any form of discrimination and moral or psychological violence. It carries out projects based on emerging issues with particular reference to gender equality and organizational well-being, works in synergy with the figure of the Intercompany Gender Managerwith the company contacts of the Equity Board and of gender medicine to identify the best solutions that can simultaneously protect health and promote gender inclusion, respect for everyone’s dignity and full personal and professional fulfilment, taking into account differences.

It is made up of members appointed by each of the most representative trade union organizations and by an equal number of administration representatives. Every three years the CUG draws up a Positive Action Plan which is then approved by the trade union organizations and adopted by resolution by the General Management.

The Intercompany Gender Manager, Dr. Silvia Foglino, was appointed in November 2022 with the aim of offering a gender perspective to corporate activity through the creation of listening, analysis and assessment situations of personnel issues related to gender discrimination. The Gender Manager also acts as a link between the figures involved, in various capacities and roles, in the fight against all forms of discrimination and the promotion of equal opportunities. It plays a proactive role in actions to develop and improve the situation of men and women in order to achieve equal opportunities and deals with the planning and implementation of actions necessary for the development of equal opportunities and against all forms of discrimination.

The initiatives for the seventh “L8 all year round”



All week long – Conveyance of video pills on women’s health

Monday 6

– Activation of WEB portal for booking mammography screening independently from home: by going to the following link: users, using their Spid, will be able to choose the most convenient time and place for them to take the exam; the relative confirmation will then arrive on your electronic Health Record

– Aism holds an awareness banquet at the Cona hospital in the morning

Tuesday 7

– Participation of the general manager, Dr. Monica Calamai, at the conference “Equal opportunities in Medicine and Oncology” in Montecitorio (Rome), bringing the Ferrara experience

– Salute Focus Ferrara broadcast on “Gender Policies in Ferrara Healthcare Companies”

– Aism holds an awareness banquet at the Cona hospital in the morning

Wednesday 8

– Free admissions for pelvic floor rehabilitation at the Cona hospital (afternoon): reservations from today by calling the toll-free number 800532000asking to book for “Pelvic Floor Open Day”

– Free access for fibromyalgia visits to the Cona Hospital (morning and afternoon): reservations from today by calling the toll-free number 800532000, asking to book for “Fibromyalgia Open Day”

– Event “Women for Women” – 3 pm in Room 6 Cona Hospital (with possible participation both in presence and in streaming at lilnk www.ospfe.it/8marzo )

Event schedule

Coordinated by Rita Maricchio

Greetings and opening by the General Manager Dr. Monica Calamai

Rosa Gaudio “The gender balance of the Ferrara Healthcare Companies”

Cinzia Pizzardo “The intercompany CUG”

Theatrical intermezzo Chiara Tessiore – actress and playwright, reads text on Rosalind Franklin and “the discovery of DNA” (in collaboration with Ferrara OFF Teatro, thanks for availability)*

Women’s experiences: Giulina Fabbri (Health Sub-Commissioner of the University Hospital of Ferarra), Cinzia Ravaioli (Medical Management of the University Hospital of Ferarra), Marika Colombi (DIT Ausl of Ferrara), Erika Grandi (Administrative Manager of the Local Health Authority of Ferrara), Dr. Niki Tsolaki (Vascular Surgery University Hospital of Ferrara), Elsa Marangon (IFEC Ausl Ferrara).

Final in music and pink aperitif prepared by the Vergani Institute.

(Foster attached)

Thursday 9

– Participation of the CUG and the Equity Board in a regional event on the theme “Women, Health and Safety” (flyer attached)

– Free admissions for pelvic floor rehabilitation at the Cona hospital (afternoon): reservations from today by calling the toll-free number 800532000asking to book for “Pelvic Floor Open Day”

Friday 10 – Women’s Justice Center Banquet in Cona, hospital entrance

March 24 – Speed ​​Date on colorectal prevention at the Casa della Salute in Bondeno.

* “Many thanks to Dr. RE Franklin“this is the title of the theater reading by the actress and playwright Chiara Tessiorestarting from an idea and the scientific advice of Guido Barbujaniin collaboration with the theatre Ferrara Offwhich tells the story of Rosalind Franklinthe scientist who carried out the fundamental experiments to recognize the double helix structure of DNA, but did not win the Nobel prize.

In this reading we try to understand why, by reconstructing – as in a whodunit – life in the laboratories of the 1950s, when misogyny and prejudices made the work of female scientists even more difficult.

Rosalind Franklin fought to assert her independence as a researcher in an almost exclusively male world in which – for one thing – Alfred Hershey could celebrate the awarding of his Nobel Prize by giving his colleague and collaborator Martha Chase a blender.