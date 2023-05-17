news“>

news“>Trento, 17 May 2023

news“>La Lube loses 3-0 to the BLM Group Arena in game 5 of the Final: ITALIAN CHAMPIONS!

news“>Mtey Kaziyski raises the Cup to the sky: Itas Trentino is the Italian Champion for the fifth time in its history

Champion of Italy for the fifth time! In front of its public and in its own stadium, where Itas Trentino had celebrated its first historic victory fifteen years earlier, this evening Itas Trentino completed its long march towards the 5th championship in its twenty-three years of activity.

A little more than eight years after the last time (12 May 2015, in that case in Modena) the gialloblù Club has therefore rewritten its name in the roll of honor of the most beautiful and difficult championship in the world and has done so with full credit, surpassing in the last act of the tournament that Cucine Lube Civitanova who had kept the tricolor on their shirts from 2019 to today, for three consecutive editions of the SuperLega. The party for the victory of the twentieth trophy of the club’s palmares started this evening at the end of a game 5 of the final which saw Lorenzetti’s team capitalize on the second of two opportunities to close the account in the series. After a troubled Game 4, the Gialloblù at the BLM Group Arena returned to dominate the scene, cornering their opponents right from the first exchanges as had happened in Game 3 and proving to have great mental resilience even when Cucine Lube tried to react by making himself threateningly underneath. This was in fact the story of each of the three sets, with the Gialloblù incisive in all the fundamentals of break points (10 blocks, 9 aces, 39% in counterattack) and ready to thwart the opponents’ comeback attempts. But with such an inspired high ball trio (Michieletto 17 points with 3 blocks, Kaziyski 13 with 3 aces and a block, Lavia 11 with 53% on the net, two blocks and two point serve) there really was no chance to reply all the way.

It is the best possible seal to a season in which Itas Trentino has always been the protagonist of all the six competitions in which it took part, playing three Finals (in the bill there are also the Italian Cup and the Club World Cup) and demonstrating on every field how serious, ambitious and… successful that reconstruction project started in the summer of 2021 was.

Below is the scoresheet for match 5 of the Finale Play Off Scudetto SuperLega Credem Banca 2023 played tonight at the BLM Group Arena in Trento.

Itas Trentino-Cucine Lube Civitanova 3-0

(25-20, 25-20, 25-19)

ITAS TRENTINO: Sbertoli 3, Lavia 11, D’Heer 4, Kaziyski 13, Michieletto 17, Podrascanin 7, Laurenzano (L), Nelli 1, Džavoronok. Ne Cavuto, Pace, Berger, Depalma, Lisinac. Herd Angelo Lorenzetti.

CUCINE LUBE: Chinenyeze 6, De Cecco 1, Yant 11, Anzani 5, Nikolov 12, Bottolo 7, Balaso (L); D’Amico, Gottardo, Gabi Garcia 1. Ne Sottile, Diamantini and Ambrose. Coach Gianlorenzo Blengini.

REFEREES: Puecher from Rubano (Padua) and Florian from Altivole (Treviso).

DURABLE SET: 29′, 24′, 27′; tot 1h e 20′.

NOTE: 4,000 spectators, for a collection of 86,760 euros. Itas Trentino: 10 blocks, 9 aces, 12 serve errors, 3 play errors, 49% in attack, 62% (25%) in reception. Cucine Lube: 6 blocks, 1 ace, 12 serving errors, 6 action errors, 39% in attack, 34% (11%) in reception. Mvp Kaziyski.



Trentino Volley Srl

Press office