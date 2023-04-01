Professional journalist since 2017, I write about news and economic-political current affairs, I have always been interested in social issues and sports . Passionate about music, I have had various experiences in the radio. After the master’s degree in journalism in Turin, for years I went back and forth to Palermo, where I was born and, for now, back.











49











Ignazio La Russa backtracks on his words regarding the attack in via Rasella and apologizes, but that’s not enough for the opposition. Overwhelmed by the controversy for not having defined the dead caused by the action of the partisan Resistance on 23 March 1944 as Nazis, the president of the Senate returned to his words: “I was wrong in not pointing out that the Germans killed in via Rasella were Nazi soldiers, but I thought it was obvious and obvious as well as notorious”. However, the storm does not subside and, while the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, considers La Russa “unsuitable for the role”, the Anpi makes it known that the second office of state will not be invited to the stage of the April 25 celebrations in Milan.

Via Rasella, an apology from La Russa

In an interview with ‘Terraverso’, the podcast hosted by Pietro Senaldi, director of Libero Quotidiano (not the historic portal, ed.) Ignazio La Russa had declared that the attack on “via Rasella was a far from noble page of the Resistance, those killed were a musical band of semi-retired and non-Nazi SS“.

Photo source: ANSA

A day later, the president of the Senate sent a statement in which he revised his words on the partisan attack which then led to the massacre of the Fosse Ardeatine: “I am sincerely sorry – wrote La Russa – that in the context of a long interview granted to Libero following my few words in response to a precise question on the specious criticisms addressed to Giorgia Meloni on the occasion of the celebrations for the Fosse Ardeatine massacre – in which I have repeatedly participated with deep indignation and emotion – a wider controversy than the one I wanted to close “.

“To about, I have no trouble pointing out that I was wrong not to underline that the Germans killed in via Rasella were Nazi soldiers but I thought it was obvious and obvious as well as well known” declared the president of the Senate.

“I don’t know if the news is actually wrong, published several times and taken for granted by me, that the South Tyrolean reservists employed in the German Police were also part of the military band of the body – added the second state office – Indeed, what is certain, is that precisely to avoid controversy I I have deliberately refrained from saying that many, including those on the left, have been highly critical of the partisan action in via Rasella. I limited myself to saying ‘it wasn’t one of the most glorious pages of the partisan Resistance’”.

Maybe it can interest you Ignazio La Russa to ‘Belve’: “A gay son? I would accept with regret as if he were a Milan fan” Ignazio La Russa to ‘Belve’ on Rai 2: “A gay son? I would accept the news with regret, because it would be a son who would not look like me” See also Lung cancer, immunotherapy also works in the early stages

“With the exception of the people who commented speciously and in bad faith, instead I want to apologize to those who, even on the strength of inaccurate reports, have found reasons to feel offended” concluded La Russa.

The reactions of the opposition

However, for the opposition, the step back by the president of the Senate is not enough: “An apology is not enough – said the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein – because every day we hear very serious statements from people who hold important positions. Yesterday they not only arrived on via Rasella with the intention of rewriting history: but we have heard of women as ovens, refrigerators, which are also ways to avoid the questions that the opposition is asking”.

“Here we are no longer in the field of gaffes” added the president of the Democratic Party, Stefano Bonaccini. “La Russa has strung together a series of them and it seems to me I can say that the second office of state is held by a person who is not able to hold that office”.

Maybe it can interest you Msi, La Russa’s reply: “I defend my ideas”. Criticisms from Vittorio Sgarbi and Liliana Segre Storm for the social post of Ignazio La Russa who paid homage to the birth of the MSI

“For me, La Russa’s words are shameful. If you then ask me if Meloni is a fascist, I’ll answer no, but she has a duty to get off her back a few people who are a little too used to fascism”said the Emilian governor.

“Ignazio La Russa should have the conscience of resignation as President of the Senate after his words on via Rasella because he is clearly inadequate for the role he covers” declared the national president of the Anpi, Gianfranco Pagliarulo.

The M5s does not ask for the resignation: “The president of the Senate, beyond the fact that he is the second office in the state, often indulges in botched revisionisms – commented the leader of the Movement, Giuseppe Conte – He does historical analysis, which is a serious matter , a sort of Russian salad. These jokes are not acceptable by those who hold the role of second office in the state”.

“He should have resigned many times already – added the former premier – We are confident that he will continue in his office with greater responsibility”.

The decision of the PNA

Following the words of La Russa, the National Association of Partisans of Italy has decided not to invite the second state office (nor the president of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana) on the stage of the anniversary of the Liberation of Nazi-fascism which will be set up on April 25 in Piazza Duomo in Milan.

“No second office of the state has ever uttered such serious, disparaging and profoundly divisive words about the Resistance”, said the president of the Milanese section of the Anpi, Roberto Cenatispecifying that if La Russa were to appear spontaneously “he would not speak”.



<br />

