La Russa apologizes for the words on via Rasella but that’s not enough for the opposition. Schlein: “Unsuitable”

The day after the interview on the partisan attack, the president of the Senate changes his mind, but the Anpi lets it be known that he will not be invited for April 25

Ignazio La Russa backtracks on his words regarding the attack in via Rasella and apologizes, but that’s not enough for the opposition. Overwhelmed by the controversy for not having defined the dead caused by the action of the partisan Resistance on 23 March 1944 as Nazis, the president of the Senate returned to his words: “I was wrong in not pointing out that the Germans killed in via Rasella were Nazi soldiers, but I thought it was obvious and obvious as well as notorious”. However, the storm does not subside and, while the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, considers La Russa “unsuitable for the role”, the Anpi makes it known that the second office of state will not be invited to the stage of the April 25 celebrations in Milan.

