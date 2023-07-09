La Russa case, Facci in the storm risks the Rai program

breaking latest news – The passage dedicated to the matter in an article in Libero di Philip Faci. The oppositions arise asking the leaders of Viale Mazzini to revoke the decision to entrust a program to the journalist. And the councilor’s voice comes from the same company Francesca Bria, which precisely asks “the Rai top management to suspend the journalist’s strip”.

From the Pd he is the information manager, Sandro Rutoloto ask if it suits the Rai “entrust a program to those who do secondary victimization?”. “Can the public service allow for such a reading on women? Think about it managers of Viale Mazzini. The public service belongs to everyone but it cannot be for sexists, racists and fascist thought”, he presses.

The leader of Action, Charles Calenda speaks of a “troglodyte who in any other European country after having written this stuff here, would no longer even write in the condominium newspaper”. The M5s parent company in Rai Supervision, Dario Carotenuto, observes in turn that “a public service worthy of the name can have nothing to do with those who, like Filippo Facci, define ‘made of cocaine before being made by the son of La Russians’ a woman who reports a rape'” e Angelo Bonelli he announced that he had presented a Supervisory question “to ask how the Rai company can allow Filippo Facci to conduct a program on the public network”.

“At this point – it also notes Nicola Fratoianni – it is evident that Rai cannot proceed to assign the conducting of a broadcast to a journalist who finds himself in this situation, contested and probably denounced to the Order by as many as four equal-opportunity commissions of four different professional associations. We ask CEO Roberto Sergio to suspend the decision to entrust the program on Rai2 to Facci while waiting to hear the opinions of the Order of Journalists, because this is the minimum wage”.

Go to the article