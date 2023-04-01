The president of the Senate Ignazio Benito La Russa (among the founders of Fratelli d’Italia, heir to the post-fascist MSI) defended the leader of her party, Giorgia Meloni, from the criticisms received due to an unfortunate sentence on the massacre of Fosse Ardeatineperpetrated by the occupying Nazi troops with the complicity of Mussolini (the premier had avoided talking about anti-fascists).

La Russa intervened during Terraversepodcast of the newspaper Liberoabout the operation of the Resistence conducted on 23 March 1944 by the Patriotic Action Groups (GAP): 32 men of the Polizeiregiment Bozen/Sudtirol died; followed the day after the reprisal, with the shooting of 326 Italians and 9 foreigners already detained (partisans, citizens of the Jewish religion, others suspected of anti-fascism, some ordinary prisoners).

The president of the Senate replied with a “No” to the jovial and empathetic (with him) director Peter Senaldi, who said: “It wasn’t a very noble page of the Resistance, was it?”. Why? Because according to La Russa the partisans “had done it knowing that there would be one retaliation” and because “those who were killed were not sinister SS Nazis but they were a band of semi-retired South Tyroleans, at that time half German and half Italian”. He then hypothesized that, among the victims of the subsequent massacre, there was “someone, who knows… maybe even a fascist, statistically there may have been someone by mistake”.

Given that the Rome in which the GAP acted was the one already marred by the deportations no stock part October 7, 1943 (over two thousand carabinieri) and 16 October (1,024 Roman Jews captured in the Ghetto and elsewhere), from the Nazi torture chambers in via Tasso and by the fascist ones in the Jaccarino and Oltremare pensions “managed” by the Banda Kochfrom the 68 executions in Forte Bravetta, La Russa should be reminded that:

1. With the sentence of 19 July 1957, the Court of Cassation established that the partisan attack “It was directed against Germany”. This “was in a state of war with Italy since 13 October 1943 and which had established a real war military occupation of a large part of the national territory; given that the legitimate Italian government had incited the Italians of the areas subject to that occupation to rebel against the occupier and to carry out every possible act of sabotage and hostility, in order to cooperate in the liberation, for which the regular armed forces fought alongside the United Nations, there does not seem to be any serious doubt that it was an act of war. […] The state therefore regarded the partisans as legitimate belligerentslike members of the regular armed forces”.

2. The sentence of 20 July 1948, rendered by the Territorial Military Tribunal of Rome in the trial against Herbert Kappler (Lieutenant Colonel of the Gestapo in the Capital), qualified “the military organization of which the perpetrators were part as a legitimate organ of the Italian State. Consequently, the action itself cannot fail to refer to the State itself”.

3. The partisan formations “necessarily had to lead the fight with acts of sabotage and with sudden attacks and isolated, since there is no regular war front”.

4. “The attack in question was a legitimate act of war, and, as such, attributable to the State e not to individual authors its”.

5. “Every attack against the tedeschiin any part of the national territory, responded to the incitements given by the legitimate government (the Badoglio one, nda) and to the political and military purposes pursued by it in unity of purpose with the allied forces and therefore constituted an act of war attributable to the same government”.

6. With the sentence 17172 of 6 August 2007 the Cassation confirmed the sentence against de The newspaper Berlusconi, who had concocted a smear campaign against the partisans of via Rasellawith false arguments similar to those adopted by La Russa, albeit with much more aggressive tones.

7. According to the latter ruling, the company of the Bozen regiment was not “composed of unarmed old military men. In reverse […] it was about subjects completely acts of armsof age […] between 26 and 43 years old” and were “equipped with six grenades (hand, nda) and of machinepistolen (machine guns, nda).

8. The members of the battalion affected by the attack, “being part of the German army, […] they were certainly South Tyroleans who had opted for the citizenship germanic”.

9. The 11th company of the Polizeiregiment Bozen/Sudtirol (from 16 April 1944 called SS-Polizeiregiment Bozen) was quartered in the attics of the Interior Ministry; from there every morning he went to carry out the exercises, as Herbert Kappler himself explained. On the day of the attack, they were returning after shooting practice at the shooting range Tor di Quinto.

10. The 335 victims of the Nazis in the Fosse ardeatine have been identified, except nine: “It was they who fell under the German lead generals and rag men, workers and intellectuals, traders and artisans, a priest and 75 Jews; royalists and shareholders, liberals and communistsbut also people without political affiliation”, reads the book The order has already been executed. Rome, the Fosse Ardeatine, memoryby the historian Alessandro Portelli (Donzelli, 1999 Rome).

It is known that Kappler, in charge of organizing the massacre, he had gone to the Viminale prisons to personally check the list of those arrested and look up the names of condemned and of people who might be suspected of partisan or anti-German activities. No fascist party member was among the selected candidates, coincidentally.

In short, the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, despite the bust of Mussolini exhibited in his homeshould remember to be the second office of the Italian State, born of the Resistance and anti-fascism. Furthermore, he might have the good sense not to recycle bogus information already used in 1997 (see the sentence cited) to defame the Resistance and the partisans.

Of course, here we have already wondered what his attitude might be on certain occasions. The answer, alas, is once again implicit and obvious.