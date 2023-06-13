La Siritide – 12/06/2023 – Acqua del Pertusillo, Arpab: ‘No danger to health’

Pertusillo water, Arpab: ‘No danger to health’ 12/06/2023 “The situation of the waters of the Pertusillo lake is not such as to endanger human health”: the general director of the regional agency for the protection of the environment, Donato Ramunno, said this morning in Potenza, on the sidelines of a meeting on the state of the Lucanian reservoir, which for some months has been characterized by a greenish tint. “The chromatic evidence – he added – that emerged from the month of November 2022 is certainly not a pretty sight.

These are cyclical algal blooms that are subject to extraordinary monitoring through sampling, aerial photos and satellite photos. The idea has spread that these were hydrocarbon spots, which have always existed in deep sediments, since before the creation of the Eni center – he concluded – but we are below the threshold permitted for use. The population is right to worry, but at the moment no toxic algae have developed, there are no dangers and the water is potable. We are not saying everything is fine, but we are more than vigilant and can give guarantees.”

The meeting was also attended by the regional councilor for the environment, Cosimo Latronico, and the general director of the department, Roberto Tricomi, together with the Arpab technicians and the mayors of the Municipalities on which the lake insists: Grumento Nova, Moliterno, Montemurro , Sarconi, Spinoso and Viggiano, in the province of Potenza. (HANDLE). ”The Pertusillo is constantly under control.” The President of the Basilicata region Vito Bardi – Since the end of 2022, the technicians of the Regional Directorate for the Environment, Arpab and Acquedotto Lucano have been monitoring the waters of the reservoir to clarify the real conditions of the dam, after fears for the appearance of a stain in the ‘overgrown. From the samplings carried out by Arpab it emerged that the atypical coloring highlighted in recent months is due to the proliferation of an alga, the “Gymnodinium psuedopalustre.

“The alarmism of these days on the cloudiness of the waters – began the president of the Basilicata Region, Vito Bardi – deserve to receive the maximum attention of the regional government. We want to reassure the mayors, the inhabitants, the tour operators, the entrepreneurial activities that operate in the Valdagrino area. Laboratory analyzes show that the hydrocarbons found in the dam are mainly of biogenic origin, i.e. they derive from the resins of the leaves and needles of the trees that surround the lake.

The survey campaign is constant, the results continuously updated, transparent communication through official channels. Our task is to maintain vigilant control over the environment surrounding the dam, also because the effect of human activities on surface waters should not be underestimated. It is my concern – concluded Bardi – reiterate the attention of this regional government towards the natural environment, the primary heritage of Basilicata, towards which all the protection and care measures are directed”. “The Pertusillo lake is an extraordinary resource – said the regional councilor for the environment, Cosimo Latronico – not only because we draw so much water and quench Puglia’s thirst but also because it has its own environmental value in the heart of the Val d’Agri Park . The Basilicata Region this morning confirms its commitment to protect this resource. We are ready both to intensify monitoring actions and to intervene where there are anomalies. Our attention is also on structures that handle agricultural, industrial and civil loads. We have a duty to monitor the lake which, as a living organism, deserves protection”.

The general director of Arpab, Donato Ramunno, spoke at the conference.

“Since November the ‘sick’ Pertusillo has been the subject of a phenomenon of algal bloom that the Agency is carefully monitoring. The checks – he said – are continuing and will continue by the technicians and by our laboratories until this phenomenon is over. Currently no toxic algae have developed and therefore, at this moment, there is no danger to human health. Unfortunately, the phenomenon of algal blooms is cyclical, due to an enrichment of nutrients in the Pertusillo waters. We hope, together with the Region and the other managing bodies that deal with the Pertusillo lake, to implement positive actions to avoid the repetition of anomalous blooms”.

To improve water quality, the topic of purifiers is important. “In the tributaries that arrive inside the Pertusillo – he highlighted the managing director of the Lucanian aqueduct, Alfonso Andretta – insist eight purifiers, including that of Viggiano which serves the industrial area. The discharges are already monitored periodically and very carefully but we are carrying out the purification plant efficiency plan to have ever better performance”

Finally, full willingness to implement the necessary interventions to protect the reservoir was expressed by extraordinary commissioner of Eipli, Luigi Giuseppe Decollanz.

“The Pertusillo reservoir – he said – is a reservoir that envies us all over Europe, it’s a jewel that must be safeguarded. There are concomitant elements that have partially determined this situation, on which we are working”. record SPORT



Not with my money. Not with our money

Of don Marcello Cozzi Of don Marcello Cozzi Talking about peace in times of war is necessary, but it is too late.



You don’t have to wait for a war to talk about it. You have to do it first.



It must be done when no one talks about the many forgotten wars from Africa to the Middle East, when worlds and societies are built on the tyrannical logic of a market that discards entire populations from the development table set for only a few fragments of humanity; it must be done when the “whip of money”, as …–>continues

