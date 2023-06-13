La Siritide – 12/06/2023 – Acqua del Pertusillo, Arpab: ‘No danger to health’

|Pertusillo water, Arpab: ‘No danger to health’
|
12/06/2023
|
“The situation of the waters of the Pertusillo lake is not such as to endanger human health”: the general director of the regional agency for the protection of the environment, Donato Ramunno, said this morning in Potenza, on the sidelines of a meeting on the state of the Lucanian reservoir, which for some months has been characterized by a greenish tint. “The chromatic evidence – he added – that emerged from the month of November 2022 is certainly not a pretty sight.
”The Pertusillo is constantly under control.” The President of the Basilicata region Vito Bardi – Since the end of 2022, the technicians of the Regional Directorate for the Environment, Arpab and Acquedotto Lucano have been monitoring the waters of the reservoir to clarify the real conditions of the dam, after fears for the appearance of a stain in the ‘overgrown. From the samplings carried out by Arpab it emerged that the atypical coloring highlighted in recent months is due to the proliferation of an alga, the “Gymnodinium psuedopalustre.
record
SPORT
Of don Marcello Cozzi
Talking about peace in times of war is necessary, but it is too late.
You don’t have to wait for a war to talk about it. You have to do it first.
It must be done when no one talks about the many forgotten wars from Africa to the Middle East, when worlds and societies are built on the tyrannical logic of a market that discards entire populations from the development table set for only a few fragments of humanity; it must be done when the “whip of money”, as …–>continues