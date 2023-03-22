news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, MARCH 22 – “The Commission will propose a package of initiatives relating to food waste, including the update” of the rules on the “use by date”, while “for food labeling in general the technical work is still in progress”. Thus the EU Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides confirms to ANSA the future projects of the EU Executive on labeling standards. Initially, the Commission thought of a package of changes to the EU rules on indication of origin and nutritional labeling. The question of the expiry date will instead be dealt with separately.



According to the European Commission’s indicative agenda, the food waste package is expected in June.



“By fighting food waste – adds Kyriakides – we save food for human consumption and money for farmers, companies and consumers”. “And – he concludes – the planet is saved, by reducing the environmental and climatic impact of the production and consumption of food”. (HANDLE).

