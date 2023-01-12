“Alcohol consumption causes liver disease,” and again, “alcohol and fatal cancers are directly linked.” These are some of the phrases that from now on we could find in Ireland on wine, beer and spirits bottle labels. Alcohol producers may be required by law to post warnings about the health risks associated with alcohol. The European Commission gave the green light to the law notified last June by Dublin: with the moratorium period expired at the end of December 2022, the EU executive confirmed the possibility of adopting the law. But the green light seems to have aroused far from positive reactions from some European countries including lItaly, France and Spain that together with others six Member States EU have shown firm opposition in the consultation. The accusation is that of favoring in this way “a dangerous barrier to the internal market”. The particular concern of Italy, among the countries at the forefront of wine production, is that of demonize consumption which, if moderate and of high quality, would not involve the dangers described by the warning labels. Which risk seriously damaging a strategic supply chain for Italy.

Coldiretti: «Terrorist labels. 14 billion in turnover at risk»

To comment harshly on the Irish initiative is Coldiretti: «The alarmist labels on wine are a direct attack on Italy, the world‘s leading producer and exporter with over 14 billion of turnover of which more than half abroad», explains the president Ettore Prandini. The authorization granted by the EU is considered a «dangerous precedent» which risks opening the doors «to a regulation that would jeopardize a supply chain that in Italy guarantees from field to table 1.3 million jobs, the main item of agri-food exports». Prandini then speaks of «terrorist warnings» at the base of which there would be a completely incorrect equation: «We find it completely inappropriate to assimilate the excessive consumption of spirits typical of the Nordic countries al moderate and conscious consumption of quality products and lower alcohol content such as beer and wine, which has become in Italy the emblem of a lifestyle attentive to psycho-physical balance, to be opposed to the unregulated intake of alcohol». And then the direct attack on the EU: «Your commitment to protect the health of citizens cannot be translated into simplistic decisions which risk unjustly criminalizing individual products regardless of the quantities consumed”. The president also refers to the online survey held on the Coldiretti website on the choice of the EU: «The 23% Italians he would stop drinking wine or consume less if on the label he found alarmist writings like those affixed to cigarette packets».

Italy supply chain: “Cleaver for our country”

Filiera Italia is also speaking of terrorism through the managing director Luigi Scordamaglia. “It is a direct attack on our excellences and against a model made of balance and quality», he explained, commenting on the Irish law approved by the EU despite the opposition of Italy, Spain, France and six other members. “Yesterday, as Filiera Italia and Coldiretti, we were in Brussels to once again demonstrate our opposition to a measure that is not only useless but also harmful”, continues Scordamaglia. «A cleaver that strikes against our country which is one of the world‘s leading exporters of wine and consequently against an industry with over the 70% of Docg, Doc and Igte labels» . And he concludes: “Anyone who thinks that education in healthy eating is done with alarmist labels, from this one to Nutriscore, is not only wrong but perpetuates an antiquated approach that has always failed where it has been applied”.

Eurocare: “The EU is flexible to the needs of the Member States”

On the other hand, the European Alliance for Alcohol Policies, Eurocare, has a completely different opinion. «The European Commission has demonstrated that the EU offers the Member States the flexibility they need», explained Secretary General Florence Berteletti, «and leaves the way open for other countries to follow the example of Ireland respecting the right of its citizens to be informed about the harm caused by alcohol”. Regarding the opposition that some Member States showed during the consultation, Berteletti observes: «The vast majority of responses to the EU consultation process on the Dublin standard supported the Irish plan. Opposition has been voiced solely from the spirits industry and Irish citizens are also staunchly in favor with over the 70% who claims to have the right to be informed about the risks associated with alcohol”.

Read on about Open

Read also: