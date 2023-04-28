Labor Day: 3 facts about disability

Clark Germany GmbH

Frankfurt (ots)

The importance of the workforce and the rights of employees come into focus across Germany on May 1st, Labor Day. The work of all people is indispensable for our society and economy, but especially for one’s own life, labor is of enormous importance and secures one’s income. A loss of work capacity can therefore have major consequences both for society as a whole and for individuals. The digital insurance manager CLARK has compiled three facts that show how people in Germany protect themselves in the event that they can no longer work and how high the probability of this is.

1. Every fourth working person in Germany becomes unable to work at some point

The probability of becoming unable to work at some point in your life is high at 25 percent [1]. However, only 12 percent of Germans are aware of this fact [2]. The probability of being unable to work does not necessarily depend on the profession you are working in – whether you are a roofer or a tax consultant, the risk of not being able to work is present for both.

2. Almost 5 million Germans fear being unable to work due to depression

10 years ago diseases of the skeletal and musculoskeletal system were the main reason for incapacity to work, now it is mental illnesses. Depression or burn-outs ensure that millions of people in Germany are (temporarily) absent from their jobs and have to forego their usual income [3]. Currently, at least 7 percent of Germans fear that one day they will not be able to continue working due to depression – that is almost 5 million people in Germany [2].

Only 10 percent of Germans have secured their own workforce

Despite the real chance of becoming unable to work at some point in your life, only a few Germans protect themselves in case the worst comes to the worst. Shockingly, current figures show that only 10 percent of people in this country have one disability insurance completed [2].

[1]

[2] The data used is based on an online survey by YouGov Deutschland GmbH, in which 1,051 people took part between 31.01. and 06.02.2023 participated. The results were weighted and are representative of the German population aged 18 and over.

[3]

ABOUT CLARK

The leading insurance manager CLARK offers its users the opportunity to digitally manage, compare and improve their insurance policies. More than 600,000 customers are already using CLARK’s intelligent algorithms and individual advice from insurance experts. CLARK was introduced in June 2015 by Dr. Christopher Oster, Dr. Marco Adelt and Chris Lodde founded. The insurtech employs a total of over 400 people at the four company locations in Frankfurt am Main, Berlin, Püttlingen and Vienna.

Original content from: Clark Germany GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell