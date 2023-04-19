Laboratory meat: the comment – breaking latest news

We received from the President of the Sustainable Meat Association, Prof Giuseppe Pulina, some clarifications relating to the article «Is laboratory meat good for your health? Does it contain hormones?”
We received from the President of the Sustainable Meat Association, Prof Giuseppe Pulina, some clarifications relating to the article «Is laboratory meat good for your health? Does it contain hormones?” We gladly publish them, followed by a comment from Corriere Salute with a related bibliography of reference to what was claimed by the interviewees in the article in question
Message from Professor Giuseppe Pulina
1. It is wrong to claim that hormones are not used to produce synthetic meat. The most extensive review on muscle cell cultures (Choi et al., 2021; literally states “in vitro stem cell culture can be achieved by mimicking the in vivo stem cell niche which includes an extracellular matrix (ECM), signaling molecules ( hormones and cytokines), metabolites and environmental physical conditions”. Furthermore, the myotubule maturation and muscle growth (hypertrophic) part requires “several anabolic growth factors including IGFs (insulin-like growth factors), including IGF1 , thought to be pivotal for its role in muscle growth”. Androgens, such as testosterone, have also been shown to increase muscle mass in vitro via the IGF1 and follistatin metabolic pathways. On the other hand, for a bioreactor to allow for per cubic meter far superior to that obtainable in an animal requires an environment much richer in anabolic factors than those naturally produced by a growing animal.
2. The hormonal growth factors naturally produced by the animal, and the other catabolites originating from the anabolic process, are metabolized by this with well-known kinetics and the catabolites are expelled in the urine or reabsorbed at a systemic level (as in the case of lactic acid ). In the case of artificial meat, on the other hand, the bio-dynamics, accumulation and eventual methods of removal neither of the catabolites of the growth factors artificially added to the mendium, nor of the other catabolites of the bioreactions are known, and, what is worse their effect on human health is not known.
3. On the linguistic prejudice, it must be confirmed that it is artificial or synthetic meat, as it is produced thanks to the extracorporeal synthesis of numerous compounds, many obtained from genetically modified microorganisms, which simulate those native to bovine and equine fetal sera which form the basis (20 % and 10% respectively) of the cell proliferation medium. The contrast between natural and artificial is very useful for understanding the limits within which we have to move when we talk about food and the simulation of biology. To be clear, producing meat with livestock animals is natural, producing extracorporeal muscle tissue in a bioreactor is artificial and requires synthetic products: so these biomasses are artificial and synthetic at the same time.
4.Synthetic meat is not the same as that produced by an animal: all non-muscular tissues are missing, such as connective, lipidic, vascular, etc. and it must be heavily additived to acquire the flavor and micronutrients naturally present in meat from zootechnical animals.
5. The environmental issue. Over the past 10 years, all national breeding, recalculating the emissions assessed by ISPRA with the new Oxford metrics, not only has not contributed to greenhouse gases, but has cooled the atmosphere by around -49 million CO2ew (If we consider that in 3.5 million t of meat were produced in Italy in 2022, their total replacement with artificial meat would entail [secondo i dati di Wageningen ( per produrre 1 kg di muscolo sintetico sono rilasciati nell’ambiente 8 kg di CO2], a climate-altering impact of 28 million t of CO2, practically equivalent to the entire impact of Italian agriculture certified by ISPRA for 2021 with traditional IPCC metrics. 6. On the use of antibiotics in the production of synthetic meat, the work of Choi et al. mentioned earlier, notes that these are used in 70% of the studies they examined (a total of 60 trials) sometimes mixed with antifungals, even if the manufacturers of synthetic muscle claim not to use them. However, many authors express doubts on the fact that an industrial scaling up can be achieved without preventing bacterial and fungal contamination with antimicrobials at the temperatures (36-37°C) at which bioreactors operate. The use of antibiotics for animal production, on the other hand, has significantly decreased in Italy (-59% since 2010) and in Europe (-46.5% since 2011) as demonstrated by the official statistics of the last 10 years (European Medicines Agency, ESVAC, 2022).
The comment of Corriere Salute
In support of what was stated by the experts interviewed in the article to which reference is made, the document prepared by FAO entitled “Food safety aspects of Cell-based food” (where the problem of the terminology used (artificial – synthetic vs cultivated; danger/risk of adverse health effects, and other terms still are well clarified to avoid distorted uses aimed at emotionally influencing the possible consumer), the composition of the culture media, the use of hormones and many other substances, the safety standards and any other aspect of the production of cultivated meat are dealt with by a group of international experts: it emerges that all the problems and all the substances that give rise to fears are the same ones present in traditional farmed meat and that in any case can be eliminated thanks to the practices of good hygienic conduct and of industrial production.In addition, below is part of the bibliography of the document «cellular agriculture» of the Veronesi Foundation.
