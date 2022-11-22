Come out into the open, leaving the ‘behind the scenes’ of the laboratory to show everyone, including citizens and institutions, how important and strategic the task of those who do laboratory medicine is. This is the message of the Italian manifesto launched on the occasion of participation in the First European Day for Laboratory Medicine (EuLabDay) promossa dalla EFLM (European Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine).

The central role of laboratory medicine

With over 850 members, the young researchers of SIBioC (Italian Society of Clinical Biochemistry and Laboratory Medicine) represent the new task force – also operational at European level – of a medical discipline in continuous development and which is finally recognized the importance it deserves in medical decisions. “We come out from behind the scenes” – he explains Chiara Puricelli, specialist doctor and author of the Italian manifesto. “We collect the baton of many years of ‘hidden’ work to affirm the central role of Laboratory Medicine in all clinical-diagnostic pathways”.

November appointments

The month of November is full of appointments for this medical discipline: from the first EuLabDay, to the day for the establishment of a National Plan for Precision Medicine, up to the Webinar organized by the Young Scientists of the IFCC (International Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine ) of which SiBioC is a part, on liquid biopsy and the future of personalized oncology. Without forgetting that our country will host the next World Congress of Laboratory Medicine to be held in Rome in May 2023. “Italy confirms itself at the forefront of laboratory medicine – says the president of SIBioC, Tommaso Trenti. “Our scientific society, recognized at European and international level, includes experts in various branches of laboratory medicine, such as biochemistry, haematology, immunology, chemical pharmacology and statistics: all highly specialized figures involved and recognized protagonists in guaranteeing the better service to citizens.

Towards open days in clinical laboratories

In the face of the revolution in the field of omics sciences (genomics, proteomics, metabolomics) which is changing the world of clinical analyses, a path begins which from the simple search for data will lead to open days in the laboratories of the NHS. “We are ready to come out from behind the scenes accompanying the patient in the treatment path. We no longer provide just a simple report but vital diagnostic information for all medical disciplines” notes Claudia Bellini, medical director at the Analysis Laboratory of the Grosseto Hospital (Ausl Toscana Sudest). “We want to reveal the potential and charm of Laboratory Medicine often unknown to the world of healthcare, patients but also clinicians – continues Laura Sciacovelli, Past President SIBioC – so that the Specialization Schools of Clinical Pathology and Clinical Biochemistry, Microbiology and Virology become increasingly attractions for young doctors and the importance of the role of laboratory medicine in the clinical decision-making context and in the teaching courses of the medical faculties is increasingly emphasized”.