Dr. Francesco Esposito

Rome, 18 August 2022 – The problem of the shortage of doctors in Calabria is solved by importing white coats from Cuba: this is the Augustan idea of ​​the President of the Region Roberto Occhiuto. A choice strongly contested by the national secretary of the Italian Federation of Doctors Uniti-Fismu, Francesco Esposito who defines it: “An operation of dubious legitimacy that penalizes Italian professionals and that starts from wrong premises”.

“Due to current and past political choices – explains Esposito – Calabrian healthcare has been precarious and impoverished in all sectors: hospital and territorial services, first aid, family medicine and 118, penitentiary medicine or emergency medical Service. A real dismantling of our public health in terms of resources, personnel and structures, unfortunately also in favor of the private sector. On the one hand, patients go to the north to be treated, on the other Calabrian doctors flee, victims of a clientelist and deficient system based on precarious and underpaid contracts ”.

“And the Augustan ‘found’ of Occhiuto arrives – continues the national secretary Fismu – that instead of addressing the problems, those we have listed above and which remain unresolved, looks at the Cuba model and signs a protocol to import doctors from the Caribbean island “.

“The only thing missing is that he grows a beard in the style of Castro’s Barbudos”, Esposito jokes, who reiterates: “If the Regional Government stopped precarious and underpaid Calabrian doctors, we would have an adequate medical plethora in our region and sufficient personnel in all sectors . Furthermore, we are doubtful of the legitimacy of this protocol, is the Governor sure that the titles and specializations of his Cuban colleagues are comparable and equivalent with the Italian requirements? We will also intervene on the legal level to guarantee quality of care for citizens and to protect the professionalism of Calabrian doctors ”.