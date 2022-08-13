from Chronicles editing

The Lazio Health Councilor Alessio D’Amato: Hundreds of young people are unable to access the faculty. The president of the rectors: False problem, we need to plan and invest better. The Minister Mass: New from this year

Se there are no doctors, it means that the training system does not work and mortifies hundreds of young people who are unable to access. According to Alessio D’Amato, councilor for health of the Lazio Region, it should be abolish the limited number to access the faculties of Medicine, as some regional presidents have been asking for some time, such as Toti (Liguria), Musumeci (Sicily) and Zaia (Veneto). necessary review the procedures for accessing the faculty, raising the bar in the second year for deserving students, as happens in other European countries, the opinion of D’Amato. What do we do with the high frequency standards if then i there are no doctors and those who are there are paid less than the rest of Europe?.

Against the president of the rectors Instead, according to Ferruccio Resta, president of the Conference of Rectors of Italian Universities (Crui), not a limited number problem but you need the courage of planning and the priorities on which to invest. In recent days, Senator Antonio De Poli (UDC) has also argued that it is essential to review the training system by canceling the limited number in Medicine.

The Minister Mass: New from this year The closed number necessary, for keep the quality high, says Maria Cristina Messa, minister of the University and of research. But from the 2022-2023 academic year there will already be a big change to access Medicine: no longer a single date, but a path that allows students from the fourth grade to prepare, self-evaluate and be able to try the test several times during the year. What we are paying today was a past programming of only 9,000 admitted per year compared to almost 16,000 total currently foreseen and about 5,000 grants per year for specialization schools. Today there are over 13,000 places for trainees.