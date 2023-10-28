Lack of motivation: Fight the autumn and winter blues with five tips

It’s still dark when the alarm goes off – and in the afternoon it’s dusk again. Winter can be cozy, but for some people it can put a damper on the mood. The main reason for this is the darkness. You don’t have to just accept your bad mood.

“Light is crucial for our mood,” explains Prof. Kneginja Richter, head of the sleep clinic at the Clinic for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at the Nuremberg Clinic. “It causes the release of various hormones that determine our emotional state.” If you don’t get enough bright light during the day, you can experience unpleasant symptoms as a result. How much someone reacts to this varies from person to person.

However: “Most depressions in winter are not winter depression,” says Prof. Ulrich Hegerl, chairman of the German Depression Aid Foundation. “For the most part, it’s classic depression that occurs in winter.”

Winter depression: These are the symptoms

Winter depression, on the other hand, is a “seasonal depression” – a subtype of the disease that, in addition to being related to the season, has specific characteristics: “In most cases, instead of a lack of appetite and weight loss, there is an increased appetite,” says Hegerl. “In addition, those affected do not suffer from problems falling asleep or staying asleep. They tend to sleep more than usual.”

But not all people who experience these symptoms in winter have winter depression. Signs of this can be that those affected can no longer enjoy anything and are constantly exhausted. This is often accompanied by feelings of guilt and hopelessness. If you or your relatives experience such symptoms, your family doctor or, in emergencies, a hospital can provide help. There is also an information telephone on the subject of depression, which can be reached at 0800/3344533.

This is how you fight the autumn blues properly

If, on the other hand, it is the milder form, the autumn blues, it helps to take a look at possible causes. In addition to the lack of light, there are various other reasons for the bad mood: “In autumn and winter, many people are a little more melancholic. “You may spend more time at home and be less distracted by external things,” says Hegerl. “Maybe they reflect on the year and are more thoughtful.”

According to the expert, sleeping too long or spending too much time in bed can also increase negative feelings. “That makes a lot of people lazy and puts a damper on their mood,” says Hegerl. To get rid of the autumn blues, it can help Set the alarm clock particularly early – even if it may seem paradoxical at first glance in view of inertia and lack of motivation.

Light therapy can also help. A special lamp that emits very strong and bright light is said to drive away the dull feeling. “Light therapy has the best effect if you do it immediately after waking up,” says Kneginja Richter. “But it is also possible to turn on the lamp at work, ideally for 60 minutes a day.”

Depressed mood: exercise and fresh air help

An alternative to light therapy: More time in the fresh air – and in daylight. “A good option would be to leave your car at home more often and cycle to work,” says alternative practitioner Hannah Friedl from Hamburg. “If the route is too long, you could also use your lunch break for a short walk. With a little imagination you can find small changes that are beneficial in themselves.”

Sport is also helpful: “Jogging in nature is ideal, but indoor sports are also recommended,” says Friedl. Just like proper nutrition: “During this time, foods that don’t put additional strain on the body and make you sluggish can help,” says Friedl. She recommends bananas, pineapples, dates, figs, avocados, nuts, oatmeal, fish, soybeans, unpeeled rice and – in moderation – dark chocolate.

“Also Spices, which “heat us up” internally, help our somewhat winter-weary metabolism,” says Friedl. For example, ginger, chili, pepper and cinnamon can stimulate the organism.

