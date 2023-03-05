9
the investigation
covid-
The chats of ministry leaders. Before the patient 1. Ruocco: “Buy PPE throughout Italy? I don’t have reindeer at home”
5 March 2023
The virus was still in China, in Italy they had found it at the end of January only on a couple of tourists from Wuhan on holiday in Rome, also because not much was done to look for it. “Isn’t it that the infected (not to mention the relatives of the dead) will ask for compensation for a culpable epidemic?”, wrote an uninvestigated executive […]
See also La Siritide - 13/07/2022 - We return to talk about the '' single pole of health '' in Lagonegro