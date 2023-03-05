Home Health Lack of prevention. Fear of Health: “Here cucumbers fly, they will ask for damages”
Lack of prevention. Fear of Health: “Here cucumbers fly, they will ask for damages”

The chats of ministry leaders. Before the patient 1. Ruocco: “Buy PPE throughout Italy? I don’t have reindeer at home”

The virus was still in China, in Italy they had found it at the end of January only on a couple of tourists from Wuhan on holiday in Rome, also because not much was done to look for it. “Isn’t it that the infected (not to mention the relatives of the dead) will ask for compensation for a culpable epidemic?”, wrote an uninvestigated executive […]

