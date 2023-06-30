Lack of sleep: Why night people are more likely to die than morning people

The clock doesn’t even show six o’clock when they jump out of bed, are fit and powerful. Morning people can achieve peak mental and physical performance in the early hours of the day.

Night people, on the other hand, need three cups of coffee in the morning to be able to keep their eyes open. Only in the evening does their performance curve increase, when the morning person has long since gone to bed again. Which chronotype you are depends primarily on genetic factors.

Lack of sleep has a negative impact on health

Several studies have already examined how the internal clock affects health and mortality. Night people in particular, who tend to go to bed later but still have to get up early, often get little sleep as a result.

And not getting enough sleep is bad for your health in the long run. Older studies already show that night people actually die earlier than morning people and also have a slightly increased susceptibility to cardiovascular diseases.

Long-term study from Finland with 23,854 participants

A long-term Finnish study recently published in the journal Chronobiology International now provides new insights. To do this, researchers analyzed data from a Finnish twin cohort over a period of 37 years. In 1981, the 23,854 participants had to fill out questionnaires in which they had to indicate, among other things, whether they were morning or evening people. The health data of the participants were then evaluated by 2018, of whom a total of 8,728 died.

In doing so, the researchers actually switched to an increase in mortality among night people

firmly. Factors such as education, alcohol consumption, smoking behavior, body mass index, sleeping time, etc. were also taken into account.

Nicotine and alcohol increase mortality – not the chronotype

This allowed the researchers to see that the increased mortality among the night people was mainly due to smoking and alcohol. Because those night people who didn’t smoke and didn’t drink (very lightly at most) didn’t have an increased risk of death.

“Our results suggest that chronotype has little or no independent effect on mortality,” the study said. The increased mortality risk associated with the night owl is mainly due to greater tobacco and alcohol consumption, the researchers said.

Interestingly, past studies have shown that night people tend to be more likely to smoke than morning people. Studies have also shown that the degree of alcohol and substance consumption correlates with the preference to stay up later in the evening.

74,000 people die every year in Germany because of alcohol

Everyone knows that alcohol and tobacco use are bad for your health. Nevertheless, according to the Federal Ministry of Health, 7.9 million people consume alcohol in a form that poses a health risk in Germany alone. According to analyses, around 74,000 people in Germany die prematurely every year as a result of excessive consumption.

When it comes to smoking, the numbers are even higher: According to the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG), 30 percent of Germans smoke tobacco. Over 127,000 people die every year as a result.

Tobacco and alcohol are risk factors for numerous chronic diseases

Both tobacco and alcohol increase the risk of numerous chronic diseases and shorten life expectancies enormously. Alcohol is considered a risk factor for

Cancer Liver disease Cardiovascular disease and nerve damage.

Tobacco smoke is considered a risk factor for

lung cancer malignant tumors in the mouth and throat chronic cough and lung diseases such as COPD and cardiovascular diseases.

