A new research study by the University of Virginia School of Medicine has found that a bacteria known as Lactobacillus, found in fermented foods and yogurt, can help the body to manage stress on its own, which may potentially prevent conditions such as depression and anxiety. The discovery underscores the role of Lactobacillus as a separate entity from the other organisms that live within and on our bodies, collectively known as microbiota. These findings could effectively unlock new therapies to treat anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions. Ready for publication, the research study reveals that maintaining a healthy level of Lactobacillus and/or gamma interferon can help to prevent and treat anxiety and depression. Such insights could pave the way for the discovery of much-needed therapies for these conditions, potentially redefining how depression and anxiety can be approached from a medical standpoint.

