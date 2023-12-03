Home » Lactobacillus: The Key to Managing Stress and Preventing Depression
Health

Lactobacillus: The Key to Managing Stress and Preventing Depression

by admin
Lactobacillus: The Key to Managing Stress and Preventing Depression

A new research study by the University of Virginia School of Medicine has found that a bacteria known as Lactobacillus, found in fermented foods and yogurt, can help the body to manage stress on its own, which may potentially prevent conditions such as depression and anxiety. The discovery underscores the role of Lactobacillus as a separate entity from the other organisms that live within and on our bodies, collectively known as microbiota. These findings could effectively unlock new therapies to treat anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions. Ready for publication, the research study reveals that maintaining a healthy level of Lactobacillus and/or gamma interferon can help to prevent and treat anxiety and depression. Such insights could pave the way for the discovery of much-needed therapies for these conditions, potentially redefining how depression and anxiety can be approached from a medical standpoint.

See also  How to measure what is not measurable in medicine? - breaking latest news

You may also like

War Ukraine Russia. Zelensky visits Istanbul. Risk of...

what is the mini-curve, how does it work

More and more people are suffering from diabetes

Mindful Walking: The Harvard-Approved Technique for Healthy Longevity

The appeal: “Reward new antibiotics like orphan drugs”

The mobilization (including politics) to get the drug...

This has “hand and foot”: Diabetes Dialogue focuses...

the phrase shouted on the pitch

One a day keeps insomnia away: with this...

ECDC warns: sharp increase in sexually transmitted diseases

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy