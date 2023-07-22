Lactose, how to understand if you are intolerant and how to intervene

Lactose intolerance is an increasingly common digestive disorder affecting a considerable number of people around the world: symptoms and tests.

This intolerance is caused by the lack or deficiency of an enzyme called lactase, which is responsible for the digestion of lactose, the sugar present in milk and its derivatives.

It’s about an increasingly widespread intolerance, but of which – very probably – very few know the real symptoms. Or, even, the alarm bells to which attention must be paid.

Lactose, when you are intolerant and how to understand it

Most infants produce lactase to digest breast milk, but many stop producing it or produce limited amounts of it once they become adults. When lactose cannot be digested properly, it can cause unpleasant symptoms such as swelling, abdominal cramps, diarrhea e flatulence.

To understand if we are lactose intolerantyou can undergo a series of tests:

Il lactose breath test it is the most common method used to diagnose intolerance. During this test, a small amount of the substance is given by mouth and the patient exhales into a device that measures the amount of hydrogen. If the level of hydrogen present in the breath increases significantly after taking milk and dairy products, an intolerance can be assumed; Another diagnostic method is the blood test which measures the presence of lactose in the blood after taking a known amount of the substance. This test can be useful to assess the degree of intolerance.

Once the intolerance has been confirmed, it is necessary to adopt some modifications in the diet. While the condition cannot be cured, it is possible limit lactose intake to reduce symptoms. This can be done by completely eliminating milk and its derivatives from the diet or by using lactose-free products, which are now widely available on the market.

There are also lactase enzyme supplements that can be used for help digest lactose. These supplements contain the enzyme lactase and can be taken before meals containing the substance to which you are intolerant to facilitate digestion and avoid discomfort.

In addition to eliminating or reducing your intake of dairy foods, it’s important to pay attention to the choice of nutritious alternatives they provide soccer e essential vitamins. There are a number of lactose-free calcium-rich foods and drinks such as:

tofu, fish, dark green leafy vegetables, soy or almond milk.

You can also consult a dietitian or nutritionist for personalized diet guidance. It is also important to emphasize that intolerance is not the same as lactose allergy. While intolerance concerns the inability to digest the substance, allergy is an immune reaction. In case of suspected allergy, avoid any type of product that may contain even a small part of milk and derivatives and consult your doctor immediately.

